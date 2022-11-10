Mustang Profile: Stephyn Wilfawn

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Mark and Marla Wilfawn.

Favorite movie: The Notebook.

Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.

Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Sophia Young.

Favorite food: Fruit.

Favorite restaurant: Zombie Burger.

Favorite vacation spot: Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being a National Honor Society member.

Biggest influence: My sister.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: The friendships and the memories.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Have fun and be successful.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa to study nursing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you