Mustang Profile: Sydney Henderson

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Basketball and 4-H.

Parents: Justin and Kista Henderson.

Favorite movie: The Longest Yard.

Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: San Francisco 49ers.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athletes: George Kittle and Steph Curry.

Favorite food: Watermelon.

Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest influence: My father.

When did you first get interested in softball: Probably when I was 9-years-old.

What do you like most about softball: Meeting new friends and bonding.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music to get pumped up.

Personal goals: Try to better my confidence in myself.

Future plans: Attend Central College to study exercise science and play softball.

