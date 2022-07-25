Mustang Profile: Sydney Henderson

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Basketball and 4-H.
Parents: Justin and Kista Henderson.
Favorite movie: The Longest Yard.
Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: San Francisco 49ers.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athletes: George Kittle and Steph Curry.
Favorite food: Watermelon.
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest influence: My father.
When did you first get interested in softball: Probably when I was 9-years-old.
What do you like most about softball: Meeting new friends and bonding.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music to get pumped up.
Personal goals: Try to better my confidence in myself.
Future plans: Attend Central College to study exercise science and play softball.
