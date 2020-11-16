School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Cross-country.
Other activities: Track and dance team.
Parents: Shirley and Toby Turner.
Favorite movie: Forrest Gump.
Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.
Favorite actor: Joseph Morgan.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional athlete: Derrick Rose.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Hu-Hot.
Favorite vacation spot: Eminence, Missouri.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it to my senior year.
Biggest influence: Douglas Earl Turner.
When did you first get interested in cross-country: In sixth grade.
What do you like most about cross-country: The family that comes along with it.
What do you do to get ready to run: Get loosened up and think about how I'm going to run.
Personal goals: Making to state as a team.
Future plans: Attend Simpson College and pursue psychology.