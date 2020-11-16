School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Cross-country.

Other activities: Track and dance team.

Parents: Shirley and Toby Turner.

Favorite movie: Forrest Gump.

Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.

Favorite actor: Joseph Morgan.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional athlete: Derrick Rose.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite restaurant: Hu-Hot.

Favorite vacation spot: Eminence, Missouri.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it to my senior year.

Biggest influence: Douglas Earl Turner.

When did you first get interested in cross-country: In sixth grade.

What do you like most about cross-country: The family that comes along with it.

What do you do to get ready to run: Get loosened up and think about how I'm going to run.

Personal goals: Making to state as a team.

Future plans: Attend Simpson College and pursue psychology.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you