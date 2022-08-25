EDDYVILLE — Scott Murdock still hasn’t completely gotten over how the 2021 Davis County football season came to an end.
With less than nine minutes left on the road in a Class 2A postseason opener, a 33-yard touchdown catch by Tayden Bish gave the Mustangs a 25-14 lead at Iowa Falls-Alden. Only eight minutes and 53 seconds stood between Davis County and the second round of the playoffs.
Instead, three consecutive touchdown drives by the Cadets aided by several penalties whistled on the Mustangs that stymied potential game-clinching drives on offense led to a 35-25 win for IF-A. For the second straight year, a second half lead slipped away from Davis County with the season on the line.
“We had a holding call whistled on us during each of our final seven possessions of the game,” Murdock said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that. It felt like our kids were kind of fighting an uphill battle with the refs.”
While the ending was disappointing, Davis County made strides throughout their 4-5 season leading the state in successful two–point conversions and owned the state lead at one point during the 2021 season in offensive yardage per game. Despite the loss to the Cadets, the Mustangs set a school record by scoring 25 points in a postseason game.
“All those things are big,” Murdock said. “The boys have also seen the heartbreak of defeat. There are good and bad things to all those facets. It’s disappointing at the time, but it also shows to our kids what is possible if you continue to put in the hard work.”
There’s nothing easily earned in Class 2A, District 6. With a powerhouse program like Williamsburg setting the pace at the top of the district and a quality program like Mid-Prairie also providing a stiff test throughout the five-week sprint to the postseason, the Mustangs will be pushing along with Centerville and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to try and secure one of the hard-earned four postseason spots this season.
“The schedule is the same as last year,” Murdock said. “You’ve got to look at taking each game one week at a time and win every single day at practice then play to win every single game on Friday night.”
Like their Pennant Game rivals from 20 miles east, the Centerville Big Reds are also looking to take another step forward as a program after seeing each of the past two campaigns end the same way with a postseason road loss at West Marshall. Nine players return after playing key roles in the 4-5 campaign last fall including starting linemen Ryan Messamaker, Jaeger Mendanhall, Daniel George and Coby Phillips giving the Big Reds an experienced base in the trenches.
"We've been in big late-season games each of the last five years,” Centerville head football coach Matt Kovacevich said. “For Centerville football, that's pretty good. We think we're headed in the right direction. We’re continuing to work on getting bigger, faster and stronger to continue to play in the big games going forward."
Jeff Whitehall is the newest coach to join 2A, District 6, taking over as head coach of the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets. Whitehall most recently served as head coach and athletic director at Wayne and has experience coaching high school football in Texas before returning home to his home state after his daughter decided to attend college at the University of Iowa.
“I’ve watched the game films from last year and what I’ve noticed is that we’ve got a team (at EBF) of tough kids that love to play the game,” Whitehall said. “That’s the type of football I like to coach. I love coaching tough, hard-nosed football. I’m excited to see how it goes.”
Davis County seemed poised to challenge for a district title last season, going back and forth for 12 even minutes in a battle at home with Williamsburg before an injury to senior running back Gavin McCall seemed to derail the momentum of the Mustangs ultimately leading to a 41-8 loss to the Raiders before a 49-32 loss at home in the regular-season finale to Mid-Prairie sent the Mustangs to Iowa Falls instead of hosting their playoff opener.
“We’re trying to stay positive as a program. There’s a young group of kids that can see some of those results and don’t want to be involved going forward because they think all our talent is gone,” Murdock said. “We’re working on the part we can control. We’re excited with the kids that have bought into our program and want to learn the steps to success. We want to teach that more than anything.”
Bish, the top receiver last year for Davis County, will now be tasked with finding wide receivers this season stepping in to fill the role of quarterback left behind by three-year starter Carson Maeder. After catching 35 passes for 490 yards and six touchdowns, Bish will be replacing a quarterback in Maeder that gained over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, throwing for 13 touchdowns while rushing for 11 more scores.
“That’s an interesting dynamic to not only replace a great quarterback, but do so with your top receiver,” Murdock said. “It’s another example of being resilient in order to make this work.”
Like the Mustangs, Centerville finds themselves in the position of replacing a versatile quarterback. Like Maeder did at Davis County, Sawyer Wardlow gained over 2,000 yards with 1,240 yards passing and a team-leading 829 yards rushing, combining for 23 touchdowns with 12 rushing scores and 11 touchdown passes.
Brody Tuttle will take over the reins at quarterback for the Big Reds while also returning as starting linebacker where Tuttle finished second on the team racking up 65.5 total tackles. Jax Mosley also returns for Centerville at wide receiver and starting linebacker after leading the Big Reds with 68 tackles as a junior.
Other top returning players for Centerville include Sam Hash (linebacker, wide receiver), Griffin Weber (wide receiver, defensive back and Conner Stephens (wide receiver, defensive back) also return for the Big Reds. Kovacevich also features 12 top newcomers including senior Mark Susin (defensive back, wide receiver) and six juniors that will be fresh faces to the Big Red varsity squad.
Unlike their area counterparts, EBF returns several players that produced in key positions during a 2-6 season. Junior teammates Blake Jager and Jesse Cornelison combined to rush for 1,934 yards and 15 touchdowns on 296 carries on offense while leading the Rockets with 76 total tackles on defense.
Cornelison proved to be dangerous anytime he got the football in his hands, scoring 11 touchdowns and gaining 1,364 combined all-purpose yards rushing and returning the football on offense, defense and special teams. Up front, EBF returns plenty of physical standouts including seniors Skyler Young, Cayne Hall, Kody Arnold, Dylan Lyon and Nathan Roberts that should give Whitehall a great foundation as he looks to lead EBF into playoff contention this season.
“We fit well in terms of the system that I’m bringing in,” Whitehall said. “We’re looking to play extremely physical football, the type of football that will allow our kids to be playing at the same high level by the end of the game that they brought to the field for the very first play of each game.”
