BLOOMFIELD — There was plenty of cheering that could be heard on Thursday night inside the Mutchler Community Center.
That's the beauty of volleyball. Even without a fan in the stands, players can make plenty of noise when a point is won.
On the final night of action before the regular season begins next week, Davis County hosted Cardinal, Albia and Moravia for a four-team scrimmage to prepare for what will be a high school volleyball season unlike any other. Albia will return home to host five teams, including Moravia, on Monday in an annual six-team tournament that helps usher in the season while Davis County will head to Ottumwa next Thursday for a triangular at Evans Middle School Gymnasium with the Bulldogs and Mount Pleasant.
That's just about where the old normal ends for all area teams involved in Thursday's scrimmage. The new normal, for the time being at least, was on display Thursday with Mustang volleyball players wearing masks on the bench while playing on one of two adjourning courts with no family members or other spectators allowed inside as teams prepare for a season to be played while the coronavirus pandemic rages on across the world.
"With all the struggles to make changes and the extra precautions we're taking, we're just trying to build good habits so those things don't become distracting later," Davis County head volleyball coach Brooke Mason said. "We just want to focus on staying healthy and being able to play. We're super grateful that we get to do that at all."
Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began back in March, sports across the world including high school athletics in all states have been put in jeopardy. From the cancellation of spring sports to the return of a shortened season for Iowa high school baseball and softball, coaches and players have been trying to make the proper adjustments to show that sports can go on even while COVID-19 continues to be a factor in everyday life.
Ultimately, Iowa high school baseball and softball proved to be successful with over 90 percent of teams across the state starting and finishing the season with no exposure. Besides the added obstacle of student athletes returning to the classroom, volleyball also faces the challenge of being held indoors where any virus including COVID-19 can potentially have an easier time spreading with athletes competing and practicing each day in a confined space.
"It's a whole new set of problems when kids go back to school and are exposed to one another," Mason said. "You add in that we're competing together in gymnasiums and it just poses a whole new set of challenges to complete a season that baseball and softball didn't face in order to maintain healthy and safe environments. We can't just assume it's going to go just like it did in the summer. We really have to make sure we're all taking the proper precautions to make sure we can make it through into the end of October."
Mason and the Mustangs are even taking the extra step of putting on masks even during competition. All players that were not on the court wore the facial coverings while sitting on the bench, as did Mason who coached her team during action and between sets on Thursday through a surgical mask.
"I know there's a lot of opinions about masks, but we just felt like a team like we should just go for it," Mason said. "I don't think anyone loves wearing them, but I think it's something easy that we can do that will hopefully slow the spread. I don't think the girls mind it too much now. We don't wear them during practice, but you'll definitely see us wearing them during matches this season."