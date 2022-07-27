OTTUMWA – Both the Sigourney Savages and Davis County Mustangs had four players apiece that were honored as first-team all-district selections by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Davis County teammates Dawson Townsend, Dalton Reeves, Caedyn Glosser and Nolan Creamer earned Class 2A All-Southeast District first team honors after leading the Mustangs to a second straight district title and a 22-win season. Townsend joined Van Buren County junior Jackson Manning as one of two catchers on the all-district first-team while Centerville junior Sabin Esaias was named one of two second-team catchers on the 2A Southeast District squad.
Reeves was named first-team all-district catcher, edging out Mid-Prairie junior Alex Bean for the honor. Glosser, a .420 hitter batting from the lead-off spot for the Mustangs, earned first-team all-district honors at shortstop edging .481-hitting Durant senior Ethan Gast.
Cremer was one of five 2A Southeast first-team all-district utility selections by the IAHSBCA after stepping up both at the plate and on the mound for the Mustangs throughout his sophomore season. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Ethan Davis was a second-team all-district utility selection, joining Centerville senior catcher and outfielder Kade Mosley.
EBF junior Carsen Wade and Cardinal senior Landon Becker were two of the IAHSBCA's 2A first-team all-district pitchers joining Iowa City Regina junior Cam Lehman and West Liberty senior Caleb Wulf. Second-team all-district pitchers in Class 2A included Davis County junior Justin Matheney and EBF senior Blair Francis.
Cade Molyneux, the state's seventh-leading hitter, earned Class 1A first-team all-Southeast District honors joining Highland senior Connor Grinstead and New London junior Joshua Catala. Molyneux paced the Savages to a 19-win season posting with a .541 batting average while starting all 25 games, driving in 41 runs while connecting on 40 hits, scoring 34 times while picking up 11 extra-base hits including four home runs.
Molyneux finished a .646 on-base percentage and a .824 slugging percentage. Joining Molyneux on the 1A All-Southeast District first team by teammates Boe Schmidt (first base), Levi Crawford (second base) and Cade Streigle (utility).
Moravia sophomore pitcher Wyatt Throckmorton earned 1A first-team all-Southeast district honors after going 5-0 on the mound, earning a district title for the Mohawks clinched with a 20-9 win at Sigourney. Moravia junior second baseman Gage Hanes and Sigourney senior catcher Garisin Hynick were selected to the Class 1A All-Southeast district second team.
Ottumwa baseball teammates Tanner Schark and Adam Greiner earned Class 4A First-Team All-District honors after guiding the Bulldogs to an 18-2 conference record and the outright CIML Metro title. Rominger joined OHS catcher Daltin Doud on the IAHSBCA's Class 4A All-South Central district, giving the Bulldog baseball team four all-district selections after going 24-16 this past season with several new starters replacing seniors that had graduated from Ottumwa's 30-win state-qualifying team in 2021.
Fairfield senior pitcher Nate Smithburg was named to the Class 3A All-Southeast District first team after going 6-1 on the mound for the Trojans. Connor Lyons was named a second-team all-district selection as an outfielder.
