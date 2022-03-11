OSKALOOSA — Zach Rinehart collected a deflected pass with 1.7 seconds left, clinching Indiana University-Kokomo's 82-80 win over Dordt on Friday in the opening round of the NAIA Division I men's basketball tournament at Penn Gymnasium.
"Adversity is always going to hit during a game," IU-Kokomo senior Allante Harper said. "We just had to handle that adversity. We just kept our heads up and had confidence in each other to do what it takes to win.
"It's win-or-go-home time. We had to make it happen," Kokomo senior Trequan Spivey added.
Desean Hampton, the Rivers States Conference player of the year, scored a game-high 22 points for the victorious Cougars, who never trailed after scoring the first eight points of the game on the way to opening an early 22-6 lead. Dordt, making the trip to Oskaloosa from Sioux City, continued to fight back getting as close as four late in the first half before using a 15-0 run in the second half to cut an 18-point lead down to three with 8:44 left.
"We did things early in the game that we haven't done all year," Dordt head coach Brian Van Haaffen said. "It got away from us for a little while. We got away from doing the things that made us successful, but we've always been a good second half team this season."
Hunter White sank a pair of late jumpers to put Kokomo up 81-74 with 3:04 remaining. Jacob Vis drove a pair of lay-ups for Dordt, cutting the Kokomo lead to two with 1:19 left, but missed inside with 50 seconds left in the first bid by the Defenders to tie the game.
Hampton missed a free throw with 28 seconds left, giving Dordt another chance to tie or take the lead. Luke Rankin had a pass deflected at the wing, leading to the steal by Rinehart that helped clinch the game.
"We kept it exactly the same. We thought, with how Kokomo was set up, we were ready for it," Van Haaften said. "If we would have taken just one more moment, we would have been able to make that extra pass to find the open player. We just didn't quite get it done, but we made a lot of great plays to get back in the game.
"We were switching one thru three and communicated really well on that," IU-Kokomo head coach Eric Echelbarger said. "Being an experienced team I think really helped us make the plays to hold off a really quality team."
Vis led Dordt with 18 points and seven rebounds as the Defenders wrapped up the season with a record of 20-11. IU-Kokomo (30-3) advances to the second round of the national tournament on Saturday at 4 p.m.
"I told the guys to enjoy, but it not for too long because we've got to be ready to get back at it on Saturday," Echelbarger said. "We were one of those teams that had to sit out a whole year last year. We only got nine games in. There aren't too many teams any year that can win 30 games. I couldn't be happier to do it with these guys."