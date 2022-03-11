OSKALOOSA – The celebration was just 3.5 seconds away from starting.
Then, in an instant, the entire postgame mood changed with one shot attempt and one hard foul.
Ultimately, top-ranked William Penn took two free throws and an 83-72 win over Bellevue in the opening round of the NAIA Division I men's basketball national tournament. The Bruins, however, proved to be no 16th-seeded pushover pushing back against the top-seeded Statesmen literally all the way to the end as Vinny Belcaster fouled Kevion Blaylock with time running out and William Penn ahead 81-72.
The foul prevented Blaylock from scoring on a lay-up, but also drew a reaction from the Statesmen senior that left the two teams going nose-to-nose on the floor needing to be separated by officials. Ultimately, order was restored and Blaylock stepped to the line to hit two final free throws, closing out the tough postseason encounter.
"I'm not embarrassed about anything that happened after the game," William Penn head men's basketball coach John Henry said. "In my situation, I wanted to stick up for my players. I didn't like the way things were being handled at the end of the game. It got a little sketchy there. We got the three final seconds off the board and we left, but it was edgy between the two of us for all 40 minutes.
"This is the national tournament. We're advancing and their going home. I hope it's a long bus ride home."
Both Belcaster, who scored a game-high 23 points, and Bellevue head coach Lucas Gabriel defended their side of the late-game altercation which came as the Statesmen appeared to be dribbling out the clock. The Bruins, however, continued to defend forcing an awkward pass that ricocheted off the backboard into the hands of Blaylock under the basket.
Blaylock, looking somewhat surprised, ultimately decided to go up with the shot. That's where Belcaster and Gabriel took exception.
"That's not the right play to do," Belcaster said. "I don't think you go up for a lay-up with three seconds left in that situation.
"Everyone that knows anything about basketball knows that it's unspoken rule that you don't try and score when there's less than 30 seconds left and the game is over. Everyone knows that," Gabriel added. "Every player and every coach in the country knows that you don't do that. He (Blaylock) shouldn't have been trying to score. If you're going to try and score there, we're going to defend it and make sure you don't. That's what happened. Vinny made sure they weren't just going to get an easy lay-up. That was the right play. If you're going to keep playing, we're going to keep playing and we're going to try and keep you from scoring."
Ultimately, it was a slightly bitter end to what had been a fantastic effort from Bellevue. The Bruins (20-13) never led for more than 52 seconds in the game, yet stayed right within striking distance as William Penn led 41-37 at the half in yet another tense battle for the Statesmen.
"The guys are probably tired of some of my catch phrases, but the motto of our program is to win by one or 100. As long as you have one more point than the other team at the end of the game, it's all the same," Henry said. "Winning is winning. Bellevue was tough and they came right at us, but this is the national tournament. Everyone is going to come right at us."
The Statesmen looked inside early and often, outscoring Bellevue in the paint 56-42. Of those scores inside, several were on thunderous dunks including an opening score by Frederick Jackson who kicked off a team-leading 16-point night with a two-handed stuff to cap the opening possession of the game.
"I love being out there and getting that energy from everyone from the crowd to my teammates. Everyone loves it when I dunk," Jackson said. "One of my teammates told me before the game he didn't want to see me shooting any left-handed hooks. Everything needed to be a dunk and I kind of felt like everything was a dunk."
The dunks were not just delivered by Jackson. Ahmad Pender soared through the air inside Penn Gymnasium to finish off an all-opp off a steal by Q Cager with 11:18 left and later soared in for a breakaway dunk off a steal, giving William Penn a 67-54 lead midway through the second half.
"I'm trying to get back from my injury to do those same things I was capable of before," Pender said after scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds in just his fifth game back. "That was the norm for me. I'm starting to get back into the motion."
Blaylock added a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Statesmen, who will take a 30-1 record into Saturday's second-round battle with Indiana University-Kokomo. Action between the two 30-win teams gets underway at 4 p.m.
"I don't want to be one of those players that look back on their careers and wish I would have done this or wish I would have done that," Pender said. "I want to leave everything I have out there while I can still do it."