OTTUMWA — Indian Hills will have a pair of new assistant coaches in the dugouts of the Warrior softball and Falcon baseball this spring.
Willie Poe was added to the baseball coaching staff at Indian Hills after the 2019 fall season, in time to help head coach Matt Torrez prepare for the 2020 spring campaign. Jennifer Marshall, meanwhile, has joined the Indian Hills softball coaching staff looking to help head coach Lindsay Diehl guide the Warriors back to the NJCAA National Tournament after placing in the top eight last season.
Marshall arrived at IHCC after a stint as a professor and assistant softball coach at Morrisville State College in Morrisville, New York. Prior to her time at Morrisville State, Marshall spent three years as an assistant coach and athletic administration intern at Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua, New York, filling those positions while earning a bachelor's in sports management with a minor in coaching from The College of Brockport in Brockport, New York.
"I am excited to begin a journey at Indian Hills and get back to the NJCAA level," Marshall said. "Looking at the past, discussing the program with Coach Diehl and others at the college, I learned it has a very rich history. I am eager to continue to teach, learn and grow through this experience."
Marshall obtained her associates degree in athletic training from Finger Lakes. Currently, Marshall is working on a master's degree in sports management from SUNY Cortland, also in New York.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this stable program," Marshall said. "I would l like to thank coach Diehl and the athletic department for the warm welcome and for showing me that Indian Hills has a family feel."
Diehl is happy to have Marshall as a member of her staff heading into the 2020 season.
"From my first phone call, I could tell that coach Marshall studies the game and wants to continue to grow as well as share the knowledge she has," Diehl said. "I was excited she had played at the JUCO level and had a passion to return to the NJCAA.
"She has been here a short time and is already jumping in and wants to help our players grow. She is also doing a great job of getting to know our current athletes. I also think she will do a great job out recruiting and talking to kids about Indian Hills. We are looking forward to the season starting and getting out on the field."
Poe is a 2019 graduate of Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, a school that plays in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Poe earned his bachelor's degree in exercise science and sports administration with a minor in communications from Bellarmine.
The new IHCC assistant baseball coach spent last fall as the pitching coach at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant. While at Bellarmine, Poe was a pitcher on the baseball team for five years, taking a medical redshirt one season.
Poe made his collegiate debut as a freshman with a four-inning scoreless pitching performance and had a 3.18 ERA for the year. During his junior season, Poe posted a 3.00 ERA in relief and the lefty pitched out of the bullpen as a senior as well.
Poe was part of a conference championship team and was on the Bellarmine squad that set the school record for wins in a season. The Louisville native was a three-time academic all-conference selection and won a championship with all three teams he played for while in college.
Poe played high school baseball at Lexington Catholic High School, earning second-team all-city honors. "I'm excited to be at Indian Hills and to be a part of a community that strongly supports its baseball team and to be with a program that has such a rich history of success," Poe said.
The IHCC Falcons open the 2020 baseball schedule with a trip to Seward County in Liberal, Kansas Feb. 21-23. The IHCC Warriors open the 2020 softball spring season in West Burlington at Southeastern's indoor tournament Feb. 8-9.