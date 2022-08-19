OTTUMWA — Less than five years have passed since Brandon Brooks was an Ottumwa High School head coach.
The former Bulldog head boys bowling coach is now overseeing a year that will see plenty of change for OHS student athletes and coaches. Ottumwa is now officially part of the new Iowa Alliance Conference, joining their longtime CIML Metro conference rivals from the Des Moines Public Schools (Roosevelt, East, Lincoln, Hoover and North) along with Ames, Marshalltown, Fort Dodge, Waterloo West and Mason City.
It's a brave new world with Brooks eager to get right into the thick of things as the new school year officially kicked off Wednesday with 'Meet the Bulldogs' held inside the Ottumwa High School Auditorium as part of the school's annual block party allowing students to meet with teachers to finalize class schedules. While the Bulldog boys golf team has already competed in four meets so far this month, most OHS fall sports will begin their respective seasons next week including Ottumwa volleyball's home opener against former Metro and current Iowa Alliance rival Des Moines North on Tuesday night.
"I think it's going to be fantastic. For us, it's a great place to be," Brooks said of the Iowa Alliance. "There's a lot of eagerness to get things going from within the conference from the first meetings we've had with the athletic directors. We've got a conference commissioner that is taking charge and making some really cool stuff happen. I don't have a lot to compare it to having only coached bowling within the CIML Metro, but from what I can see, it's fresh and it's new. There's definitely a lot of excitement behind it."
Besides greater similarities and more competitive equity among the schools, other considerations in forming the alliance included:
- Increased competition and success for greater student participation and engagement.
- Increased competition and success in order to hire, support and retain coaches.
- Greater flexibility in decision-making and scheduling within a smaller conference.
- Maintaining historic rivalries between the central Iowa high schools.
Thus far, the Ottumwa boys golf team's season-opening triangular at Marshalltown with the Bobcats and Mason City that was ultimately rained out just before completion of the round is the only competition involving the Bulldogs and any of their new conference rivals. In a glimpse of what awaits other OHS teams coming up this year in the 11-team league, the Ottumwa golfers finished second in the first round of the Iowa Alliance Conference's south division tournament trailing only Des Moines Roosevelt with the entire former CIML Metro conference are now competing under the new Iowa Alliance banner.
Some sports, like volleyball, cross-country and swimming, will see all 10 of their new conference opponents. The Ottumwa cross-country and girls swimming teams will be making trips to Marshalltown in October to compete for Iowa Alliance Conference meet titles with both teams getting potential postseason previews in the process.
"Marshalltown was just announced as a site for a state-qualifying meet. Hopefully, that's where we'll end up running at," Ottumwa head girls cross-country coach Kristin Mitchell said. "It will really give us a better idea of what to expect when we run at the state qualifier by running against 10 other schools in our conference meet. It would be great to run for a conference title on the same course where we'll hopefully be trying to qualify for state at a week later.
"I think we fit right into this new conference," Brooks added. "It's going to definitely give us a competitive advantage. We're a lot more similar with the other schools in terms of how many levels we can play with most of our programs. There's been a lot of positive feedback so far. I haven't heard anything negative so far."
