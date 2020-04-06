OTTUMWA – There is now officially a plan in place should the high school athletics throughout the state of Iowa resume.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association officially announced new dates for a truncated spring sports season, announcing May 1 as day for all practices to either begin or resume for track and field, tennis, golf and soccer. Track, tennis and golf would begin regular-season competition on Monday, May 4, while soccer would begin competition on May 8.
The revised schedule will push all state tournaments for the spring season into the June. Postseason competition would begin with the boys tennis individual (singles and doubles) district tournaments on Wednesday, May 20.
Boys team tennis district tournament play will begin on Saturday, May 23, and continue the following Saturday, May 30. State singles and doubles boys tennis will be held June 5-6 while the boys state team tennis tournament will be held on Tuesday, June 9.
Girls regional team tennis competition will begin on Saturday, May 23 and will continue on Saturday, May 30. Both the opening state team tennis tournament matches and any remaining regional finals will be played on Monday, June 1. State team tennis will continue on Tuesday, June 2 and conclude on Saturday, June 13.
Girls regional singles and doubles tennis tournaments will now be held two days after Memorial Day on Wednesday, May 27. The Class 1A and 2A girls state singles and doubles tennis tournaments, which could feature Fairfield junior Yana Gaskill’s bid for a second straight 1A state singles title, will be held on June 10-11.
Girls golf will have opening regional tournaments on Tuesday, May 26 with the regional championships in Classes 1A-4A all taking place on Monday, June 1. The four girls state golf tournaments will be held over two straight days the following week, June 8-9.
Before the boys can tee up district tournaments on Friday, May 29, track and field athletes will finally get the chance to compete in state qualifying meets across the state on Thursday, May 28, allowing for 24 days of outdoor track and field regular-season meets to be held. The state track and field meet, where the Ottumwa girls track team is hoping to contend for a team trophy in Class 4A, are now scheduled to be held June 4-6 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
One day after the state-qualifying track meets in Classes 1A-4A, the opening postseason rounds of boys golf will be held for Class 1A, 2A and 3A on Friday, May 29. District championship tournaments will be held on Friday, June 5 with the three boys state golf tournaments taking place June 11-12.
Boys and girls soccer will now continue until the final day of the girls state soccer tournament on Saturday, June 20. Boys district tournament soccer dates are June 8, 10 and 12 with the boys state soccer tournament for Classes 1A-3A being held June 15, 17 and 19.
The girls regional soccer dates are June 4, 5, 9 and 11. The girls state soccer tournament is scheduled to be held June 16, 18 and 20.
Postseason host sites and state championship event venues are currently set as previously announced. Any changes or updates will be announced as they become available. Golf postseason dates may vary due to course availability.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA have not set a maximum or minimum number for competition dates within this adjusted schedule. Previously stated competition limits apply for each sport. Member schools may determine their own regular seasons which are best suited to their school schedules and activities.
Events for Iowa’s high school unified activities partners will remain prohibited through April 30. Governor Kim Reynolds announced an extension of school closures through that date on Thursday.
Spring activities have been halted since March 16, when schools across the state initially closed in response to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). While the Iowa Department of Education and executive director Dr. Ann Lebo have announced provisions for continued learning during this extended period, guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health continues to prohibit mass gatherings and keep school facilities closed across Iowa.
The primary concern of all four Unified Activities organizations is the health and safety of students, schools, and their communities during this pandemic. The current dates listed for the spring sports season are subject to change provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state, and local guidelines.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities. There will be an overlapping of regular and postseason events for spring sports, should those seasons resume, and summer sports with the high school baseball and softball seasons still scheduled to begin practices on May 4 and begin competition as early as Tuesday, May 26.