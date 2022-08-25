SIGOURNEY — They haven’t lost a regular season game in two years. Over the past three seasons, they’ve won 28 out of 31 games.
Still, there is unfinished business for the Sigourney-Keota football team. That business won’t be finished until the Cobras come home with a state championship trophy in their hands.
Despite having to replace some key pieces to a 10-1 puzzle from last season, including the graduation of three all-state seniors, expectations are high again for the Cobras entering the 2022 season. Head coach Jared Jensen fully expects players to step up to fill those roles with sights set again on winning a district title and making another deep postseason run.
“We feel really good with where we’re at,” Jensen said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces at the varsity level, but out of the 25 guys we have with us varsity-wise, there are only three that aren’t at least a junior.
“New faces, but experienced guys.”
Success breeds success as S-K again is looking to replace athletes that broke out last year with career seasons as seniors. Cade Molyneux earned first-team all-state honors at running back last season after leading Class 1A with 1,990 yards gained on the ground on a 1A-leading 294 carries, scoring 23 rushing touchdowns.
Molyneux, Colton Clarahan and two-time first-team all-state lineman Zach Smithart are three of the key senior standouts that S-K will have to replace heading into the season. Levi Crawford and Evan Dawson, who made their impact on both sides of the ball, are two more senior starters that have departed for the Cobras.
Jake Moore and Sawyer Stout, however, will be looking to pick up the slack in the backfield running S-K’s vaunted single-wing attack. Fellow juniors Reid Molyneux and Cole Kindred will also be counted as their roles increase on the team as potential top rushers for the Cobras while senior receivers Aidan Anderson and Clay Morse could give S-K potential threats deep if defenses crowd the line looking to stop the run. Defensively, seniors Jack and Cole Clarahan combined for 62.5 total tackles including 33 solo tackles with six tackles for loss as juniors last season.
“Even if some of the guys don’t necessarily have starting experience, it’s a group of guys that have been in the system for three or four years at this point,” Jensen said. “They understand what’s going on and what our expectations are as a program.”
New faces will also be looking to emerge for Cardinal, who is seeking to finish among the top four teams along with S-K in Class 1A, District 6 to earn a third consecutive trip to the playoffs this fall. The Comets will have to do so while replacing nearly 90 percent of their starters including all-state and all-district skill positions standouts Griffin Greiner (receiver, safety), Landon Becker (receiver, cornerback), Maddux Jones (quarterback, linebacker), Landon Becker (receiver, cornerback) and Ian Liles (running back, linebacker).
Besides the talent on the field, Cardinal will have a new head coach leading the charge this season. Rich Mayson, the offensive coordinator of the Comets for the past two seasons, takes over for Landon Miller returning to the role of head coach for the first time since spending four seasons leading the Ottumwa Bulldogs.
“I certainly have grown a lot over the last eight years as far as understanding the method that I use to teach,” Mayson said. “I’ve learned the tempo in which I can teach these kids and the pace on how quickly I can expect the kids to learn what I’m teaching. Being a small school, there are a lot of the same challenges I faced coaching at Ottumwa against the biggest schools in the state.”
While the faces running, catching and throwing the ball will be different, the strength of the returning Cardinal players lies up front. The junior class alone includes Isaac Lett and Issac Cox, who each combined for over 25 total tackles last season, with Jesse Hughes, Alec Rachford and Brock Lewman also returning on both sides of the line looking to pound the football down the field as Cardinal looks to hold its own physically within the district.
The kids are going to have to learn to play both ways and play special teams,” Mayson said. “You have to be careful with how much you try to jam into their heads. You don’t want to take away their ability to play fast and play physical if they’re thinking too long.”
Van Buren County, meanwhile, will be looking to make strides after going 2-6 last season as the Warriors look to move into postseason contention out of 1A, District 6. Like Cardinal last year, Van Buren County will feature a talented class of seniors this year including returning quarterback and defensive back Jackson Manning, who threw for nine touchdowns and rushed for two more gaining 759 total yards of offense behind center.
Sam Warth, Van Buren County’s top rusher with 435 yards on seven carries, and top receiver Anthony Dunkin (304 yards receiving on 11 catches and five touchdowns) are among the six returning seniors starters back this season for the Warriors along with Caden Summers (lineman, linebacker), Wyatt Mertens (tailback, defensive back) and Keanu Miller (offensive and defensive line). Depth will be a factor that will be working against Van Buren County, especially early in the season with players that will be ineligible to play.
“We will have to play our best game every week,” Van Buren County head football coach Brian Johnson said. “We will be doing our best to patch those holes with a few key guys that won’t be able to participate initially.”
