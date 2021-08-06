OTTUMWA – The trophies won't be the only new look to the Greater Ottumwa City Golf Championship this weekend.
For those playing to win those trophies this weekend, the journey to the titles will begin each day on the 10th hole of Cedar Creek Golf Course.
Almost 60 players as of Thursday have signed up to compete for one of four city golf championships this weekend. Women, men, senior men and super-senior men will be on the course throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday looking to bring home one of the four black-slate trophies designed for the 2021 city golf champions.
This year, however, course manager Greg Wilson has a twist in store for both rounds of the tournament.
"We're actually going to start everyone on the 10th hole, playing the back nine first, and we're going to close each round on the front nine," Wilson said. "We've got three par-5s on the closing four holes, so we really wanted to create a test to finish each round for the golfers."
The 6,456-yard par 71 Cedar Creek Golf Course would normally close with just one dogleg right par-5, the 523-yard 17th hole awaiting golfers in the back side of the course. By starting on the back nine and closing on the front side, golfers will close each round playing three combined holes that cover over 1,500 yards in distance.
Add to that, a par-3 eighth hole that will have water on the right and a closing ninth hole that could find water if a tee shot veers right or out-of-bounds to the left with a street and neighboring houses beyond a tree line. The ninth green itself is elevated up hill, unlike the fairly flat 18th green, all of which could lead to some closing chaos with potentially no lead safe enough for any golfer trying to close out the championship.
"There's definitely the potential for some late drama this year," Wilson said. "You just never know what can happen on a par 5. There could be some bogeys, but it also allows for the big drivers to reach the green in two and go for a flurry of eagles or birdies. It should give everyone some hope that they can make a late run."
Players will be teeing it up throughout the morning on Saturday with the first-round scores determining flights for Sunday's final round. Sunday will begin with golfers in the women's division teeing off around 8:30 a.m. Senior men will follow an hour later followed by super senior-men (over 70) and the men teeing off starting around 11 a.m.
"I think we're going to see something happen," Wilson said. "There's been so much great turnout for golf this year. There are a lot of the familiar names back to compete this year. Several golfers will be trying to win this title again, some who have been golfing throughout the summer. It's going to be a fun weekend."