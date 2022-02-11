OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa High School boys swimming team has proven to be very versatile this season.
That versatility isn't just limited to the pool, where Bulldog swimmers will compete in three different events at the Iowa High School Boys State Swimming meet in Iowa City culminating with swims in as many as three finals on Saturday. With no fire engine in sight to escort two Ottumwa High School caravans past a crowd of supporters on Friday just outside the Bridge View Center, head coach Cherie Langland improvised blasting the horn of the lead SUV that guided the Bulldogs past their supporters and on down the road to the University of Iowa Recreation and Wellness Center.
"It's exciting to go back to state and see some new faces in new events this year," Langland said. "We've got things we want to see happen in all three events. If each of those things happen, we'll be thrilled, but it's icing on the cake. We're thrilled just to have the opportunity to go and compete at the state meet."
Luis Garcia, Ashton Gevock, Cameron Manary and Nathan Calhoun will not have to wait long on Saturday to compete for a state championship as the Ottumwa teammates will be in the first heat of the day's opening race. Calhoun, the most experienced of the Ottumwa state qualifiers, will begin his second state meet opening the 200 medley relay in the backstroke mere minutes after the conclusion of the scheduled 30-minute opening ceremonies honoring hall-of-fame inductees and all the swimmers that qualified for state this year.
"I'm going to be right in the pool right after the National Anthem, so that'll be great," Calhoun, a free relay state qualifier as a freshman, said. "Starting it off right with Ashton and Luis swimming right after that is going to be important. I swam scared last year and didn't do as well as I could have. This year, I'm going to be a lot more calm. I'm not going to be as nervous."
While Calhoun is excited to be one of the first swimmers in the pool on Satuday, Manary would prefer a little more time to soak in the environment before competing. Like Calhoun last year, Manary will close out a successful first year as an OHS swimmer swimming a freestyle relay leg in his state debut.
"I always get a little nervous, but if I don't get nervous I don't usually perform as well as I should," Manary said. "Ultimately, it's just another meet. Getting up there Friday will definitely help. I'd love to get in the pool and swim a little bit just to get the feel of everything before competing on Saturday."
Garcia is the first swimmer from Ottumwa to qualify for state in the butterfly in nine years while Gevock became the first OHS swimmers to compete at state in the breaststroke in over 15 years. Garcia lowered his own personal-best time in the butterfly of 55.1 seconds, the CIML Metro Conference meet record, by two seconds finishing the race at the state qualifying meet in 53.1 seconds to qualify 17th out of 32 swimmers.
According to Garcia, that time could have been even better.
"I missed the wall on the first turn, so I was pretty frustrated. I think that affected my time," Garcia said. "I definitely think I can swim a better time at state."
How much better? Garcia is not only looking qualify for the finals, but post a time that could put him in medal contention as well as in contention to challenge the Ottumwa school record of 50.74 seconds swam by Dusty Rhoads in 2005.
"The first 50 yards, I swam in about 24 seconds. I need to get that down to 23 seconds," Garcia said. "After missing the wall, I didn't swim as well as I'm capable of. I wound up swimming 28 seconds. I'm pretty sure I can make up two more seconds there.
"The goal is to break the school record and place in the top eight. I'm challenging myself at state."
Gevock, meanwhile, qualified 25th out of 32 athletes for the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.18. Entering Friday, Gevock was just under two seconds off the 16th-best state qualifying time posted by Cedar Falls sophomore Cole Wilson.
With only the top 16 swimmers advancing into the finals on Saturday, Gevock would like need a two-second improvement of his own at least to advance likely needing to challenge breaking a minute in the race. Doing that would put Gevock within range of the 59.35-seconds school record swim of Jesse Lawrence set in 2005.
If Gevock could somehow reach that mark this weekend, he'll cap his first season of high school swimming by competing in a state final. It would also give Ashton a place on the record board right below his father, Joe Gevock, who swam a 51.53-second backstroke and a 1:53.52 individual medley in 2000 to earn his spots on the board.
"It's pretty cool to have some goals like that to be as good as he was," Ashton Gevock said of his father. "I've got a lot of great advice from him. Probably the best advice is to not be slow."