OTTUMWA — On Monday, both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union deemed it essential to receive guidance from the National Federation of State High School Associations to getting prep sports back in action.
On Tuesday, the NFHS released guidance for all 51 state high school association members to consider in re-opening high school athletics and other activity programs across the nation. The guidance document, developed by the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), provides ideas on how to allow high school sports throughout the entire year to return through multiple steps and phases to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
In sharing this guidance document with state high school associations leaders on Monday, Michael Koester, M.D., chair of the NFHS SMAC, stressed that the guidance developed by the committee is intended as ideas for state associations to consider with their respective sports medicine committees and state health departments in designing return-to-activity plans that will be in accordance with state or local restrictions. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she is considering whether to allow additional activities to resume as her current proclamation prohibiting social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people expires on May 27.
“We’re continuing to see positive trends and so we’re going to continue to monitor that and look for opportunities to continue to bring more businesses online,” she said.
The 15-member NFHS advisory committee is composed of medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, research specialists and state high school association executives that regularly develops position statements related to medical aspects of conducting high school athletics.
Similar to the manner in which different parts of the country have re-opened ahead of others due to containment levels of the virus, the guidance document was developed with the realization that there likely will be variation in what sports and activities are allowed to be played and held from one part of the country to another.
Along those same lines, the NFHS guidance document describes a staged approach to re-opening high school sports and other activities, similar to the phases of “opening up” outlined by the White House last month. The committee suggests that state high school associations consult with their state and local health departments for determining the appropriate dates for implementing a phased-in approach within their respective states.
“We are greatly indebted to the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for its work in formulating this guidance for re-opening high school athletics and activities,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “It is important to be clear that this is guidance for individual states to consider as they return to activities this fall. States will utilize the guidance in this document as it best fits their state after consulting with local and state health departments.”
The guidance developed for state associations suggests a possible sport breakdown for higher risk, moderate risk and lower risk, with the basis for the breakdown tied to the potential exposure to respiratory droplets. As an example, the interaction of participants in higher-risk sports such as football and wrestling present more of a concern for transmission of the virus than lower-risk sports like individual running events and golf.
“We believe this guidance document will be a tremendous resource for our member state associations as they determine the timetables for re-opening sports and activities,” Niehoff said. “The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee utilized recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as some return-to-play considerations by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), in formulating this guidance document for re-opening athletics and other activities in our nation’s schools.”
Wrestling, football, boys lacrosse, competitive cheer and dance were listed among the sports to be at higher risk for potential infection based on the NFHS guidelines. Track and field saw several events listed as lower risk for infection including running and throwing events such as javelin, shot put and discus with long and high jump events listed as activities with moderate risk that could be considered “lower risk” with appropriate cleaning of equipment and use of masks by participants
Other lower risk activities included individual swimming, golf, weightlifting, alpine skiing, sideline cheer, single sculling and cross-country running with staggered starts. Volleyball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, tennis and pole vault joined long and high jump as events in the moderate-risk category that could be moved to lower risk while basketball, soccer, water polo, ice hockey, field hockey, swimming relays, girls lacrosse, crew with two or more rowers in shell, and 7-on-7 football all listed as moderate-risk sports.
The NFHS guidance document also addresses a possible progression for returning to activities, hygiene practices, transportation to and from events, social-distancing suggestions during contests and a tiered approach to who should be allowed to attend events. The next sports on the Iowa High School calendar is prep baseball and softball with both the IHSAA and IGHSAU announcing June 1 as the deadline for a decision on whether to sanction 2020 seasons for either sport with the possible competition start date set for June 15.
The IHSAA has announced the state baseball tournament will not be pushed back should it be held and will conclude on Aug. 1. The IGHSAU has left the door open to possibly push back the state softball tournament to be held July 27-31.
The link to the entire 16-page document released Tuesday can be found online through the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org.