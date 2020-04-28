OTTUMWA – Back on March 9, the Ottumwa boys track and field team worked out inside the high school's wood gymnasium one day before heading to Cedar Falls for the Dickinson Relays.
It was set to be the first meet of the indoor season for the two-time defending CIML Metro conference champions. It also marked the beginning of what would be Jim Nickerson's final season as head coach of the Bulldogs after 32 seasons.
"I know that the end is near, and it doesn't make me very happy," Nickerson said back on Mar. 9.
Don't get the wrong idea. Nickerson chose long ago to make this season his final one. Next spring, Nickerson plans on spending most his time watching his youngest daughter, Kacy, pitch for the Minnesota State Mavericks.
Still, it's hard not to miss something when you've done it for the past three decades.
"I have absolutely, thoroughly enjoyed coaching track and field at this high school," Nickerson said. "I've had the opportunity to coach some of the best athletes Ottumwa has ever produced, and I will miss that, because there's great kids coming up the ranks."
Nickerson felt heading into that first meet of his final season that many of those younger athletes would prove how bright the future could be for Ottumwa boys track and field. The Bulldogs, after all, had to replace 20 seniors including eight state qualifiers that made up a majority of four state-qualifying relays (4x100, 4x800, shuttle hurdle, distance medley) last spring.
"I think you're going to see really, really great athletes come out of this team," Nickerson said, at the time looking forward to a fun final season at the helm of the Bulldog boys track and field program. "I want to enjoy every meet. I want to slow it down, if I can, so I can enjoy it all. I get to watch seasoned athletes compete again with great senior leaders and a nice group of juniors coming up."
One day later, Ottumwa showed glimpses of making Nickerson's final season a memorable one. The Bulldogs secured four top-10 finishes at the Dickinson Relays, including a medal-winning long jump of 21 feet and 11 inches by Gatlin Menninga and a fifth-place run in the 800 meters by Dante Salomon in 2:03.25.
Jesus Jaime reached 50 feet in the boys shot put, placing sixth overall for the Bulldogs. Andrew Cole placed 10th running for OHS in the 200 meter dash, finishing in 23.71 seconds. It all added up to a season opener that could set the tone for one more successful year for Nickerson before riding off in the sunset.
"We want to win another conference title. We want the three-peat," Nickerson said of the team's goals for 2020. "Qualifying for the Drake Relays is always nice and our ultimate goals is to get as many kids as possible to qualify for state."
One day after returning from Cedar Falls, however, things started to change rapidly. Nickerson broke the news to his team that the second indoor meet of the season, the Iowa State Indoor, had been cancelled due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Four days later, classes and all school-related activities including track and field was called off for the next four weeks. Before those initial four weeks were up, the hard decision was made by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to cancel the remainder of the prep spring sports seasons.
Just like that, after just one meet and less than two weeks of practice, Nickerson's 32nd and final season at Ottumwa came to an abrupt end. No final conference championship. No final trip to state. No last hugs or handshakes from the young men that would make up his final Bulldog boys track and field team.
For Nickerson, there's no bitterness. Not when it comes to the health and well-being of the student athletes.
"In all my classes at schools, I told the kids to be prepared to stock up for the long haul when all this started," Nickerson said. "Just putting 1,200 kids back in a school building is quite a risk right now. The most important thing is to make sure this thing is safe enough where people aren't going to be harmed by it. I wouldn't want to make that call.
"The most important question that needs to be answered is when is the time where people can go back and do things like bring kids back to school without worrying about your health? I just hope the kids are able to have a summer season, but no one sees the future."
What Nickerson has seen over the past 32 years is the highest of highs from athletes representing the City of Bridges on the track. In just his second season, Nickerson coached his first state champion when Dan Bell won the 400 dash state crown in 1990.
In 2009, Nickerson's squad produced a special season ending Des Moines Roosevelt's nine-year reign as the top CIML Metro team while watching the 4x400 team of Alex Kelley, Tim Easton, Clint Utter and freshman Zach Messer capture a state championship to close out a remarkable 21st season as OHS head boys track and field coach.
“The excitement — you could see it in their eyes,” said Nickerson. “It’s just unbelievable. It takes an entire team in the 4x400. You can’t have anybody weak. It was a beautiful race.”
Kelley anchored the championship winning run of 3:17.83, breaking the old Ottumwa record of 3:18.5 set by the 1975 state-title winning team of Chuck Pedrick, Ron Swanstrom, Jack Courtney and Dan Courtney. That team was coached by Bob Warren, who handed the reigns of the OHS boys track and field program to Nickerson back in 1989.
Now, Nickerson is passing those reigns down to one of his former students. John Lawrence, who was part of that special 2009 season as a hurdler, spent five years an assistant coach under Nickerson and was set to be the co-head coach this spring before taking over full time next season.
"Track's one of my favorite sports to coach. You get to see the change in the kids and see the improvement they make from year to year," Lawrence said. "There's no favoritism in track. It's whatever the clock says that determines if your starting for the varsity or not."
That sentiment is the same for Nickerson, who not only learned from former coaches like Warren but also his father, Weldon. Nickerson would go on to post one of the top all-time 400 dash times in OHS history, a race that would be named in honor of his father during the Don Newell Invitational, Ottumwa's yearly regular-season home track and field meet.
“Track is a passion of mine. My father created that in me," Nickerson said. "Track is a good vehicle to teach kids to be successful in life."
That passion helped guide multiple runners to state titles, including Kevin Lewis who claimed the 3,200-meter championship in record fashion in 2011 with a blazing time of 9:05.25. Lewis would eventually run for the Iowa Hawkeyes, becoming the third Division I athlete coached by Nickerson joining Kelley (Arkansas) and Josh Wilson (Northern Iowa).
Perhaps, even more rewarding for Nickerson, is the fact that several former pupils have followed in his footsteps. Lawrence and Kurt Hopkins were part of the coaching staff that helped develop Ottumwa's two conference-winning championship teams, including the 2018 squad that rose to the top of the Metro during a season in which the program did not have a home track to compete or train on.
“Coach Nickerson is an excellent guy. He knew how to motivate kids without yelling. He knew how to get every bit of effort out of them," said Darin Dowling, a 1992 OHS grad who would go on to coach against Nickerson at Des Moines Lincoln. "I just think that’s awesome. That’s the style I want. I hope I can have the longevity coach Nickerson’s been able to have and last that long."