OTTUMWA – It's official. Ottumwa will have a new league to call home starting with the 2022-23 academic year.
Both the Ames and Des Moines Public School boards officially voted on Monday to leave the Central Iowa Metropolitan League. Ottumwa, Marshalltown, Mason City and Fort Dodge had already voted to leave the CIML over the previous two weeks with Ottumwa's school board voting unanimously to approve the move on Mar. 15.
"I think what drove the discussion is that the conference is very conducive to our needs," Ottumwa superintendent Mike McGrory said earlier this month. "I think, at some point, the feeling is we would break away anyway, so why put that off? (All the coaches) we've talked to are very excited about it. They think it's going to be a great conference for us."
Competitive balance has been a driving force behind the decision from the 10 schools to leave the CIML as cited by Marshalltown Community School District Superintendent Theron J. Schutte in the initial letter sent on behalf of the school districts to the CIML making their intentions known for leaving the current league. Schutted cited the success gap between "non-suburban schools vs. the suburban schools" over the past five years within the CIML, specifically citing volleyball, boys' and girls' soccer, boys' and girls' basketball, baseball and softball. Among those sports, Schutte says non-suburban schools including Ottumwa and Marshalltown accounted for only 16.5 percent (376 to 1,899) of combined wins in those sports.
"I think, for me, what it comes down to is it's providing our kids, you know, the opportunities," Ames school board member Alisa Frandsen said on Monday before the 6-1 vote that approved the school's move out of the CIML.
"Nothing spells success like success," Des Moines Public School director of communications Phil Roeder told WHO-TV on Monday. "If students feel like they have a chance to win, you don't have to win everything, but at least if it's going to be a fair fight, that's going to create some excitement at the school. That's going to get more kids interested in participating."
In an interview with KCCI-TV on Monday, CIML Commissioner Tom Kinseth called the move "bittersweet," but "probably a good decision for all involved."
"It's just tough with competitive balancing," Kinseth said, citing the explosive growth in the Des Moines suburban communities since the start of the CIML back in 1991.
The vote by the Des Moines Public Schools to leave the CIML all but solidified the move forward with the new league. All five of Ottumwa's current CIML Metro opponents (East, Lincoln, Hoover, North, Roosevelt) will be joining the league making up half of the current 10-team league.
"We reaffirmed with the Des Moines schools if they were all in," McGrory said at the Ottumwa School Board meeting back on Mar. 15. "They indicated they're all in. They're on board with this."
Ottumwa will finish out one final year as a member of the CIML next season in all activities other than football, which is split up into multiple districts among seven classes statewide with the 2022 high school baseball and softball seasons being the final seasons for the school before the new league begins with the 2022 fall sports season (volleyball, cross-country, boys golf, girls swimming). Ottumwa has been a part of the CIML for over 20 years, initially joining the league in the late 1990s along with Johnston.