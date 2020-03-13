OTTUMWA — One day after making the announcement that the Division I and II men's and women's national basketball tournaments will be postponed until April 20, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced on Friday that all spring competitions will be suspended until April 3. The three-week hitaus will impact the softball, baseball, men's golf and track and field seasons at Indian Hills Community College.
"As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation as it impacts our member colleges, the NJCAA has made the decision to suspend all spring competition beginning Saturday, March 14 through Friday, April 3 along with the postponement of basketball championships until April 20," the NJCAA announced in a statement. "The NJCAA is also extending the hardship season completion ruling to 60 percent. Should teams cancel their season before the limit is reached, student athletes will not be charged a year of eligibility."
That would allow for the possibility of current sophomore players at Indian Hills competing in spring activities to return to their programs next year and still compete over the following two years at four-year schools. The NCAA’s coordination committee also has agreed to grant seniors in spring sports the opportunity to return next season without forfeiting eligibility and plans to discuss those issues regarding winter sports athletes who didn’t get a chance to complete their full seasons.
Incoming athletes for the schools throughout the NJCAA, including Indian Hills, was also touched on as part of Friday's announcement.
"For the 2020-21 season, the NJCAA is also increasing its allowable number of Letters of Intent which will be vetted by the Eligibility Committee. Our goal is to look after the safety and security of all involved, while also still providing a pathway to allow opportunities for our student-athletes and the ability to compete for a national championship. The NJCAA will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."
The Indian Hills softball team announced on Thursday they would not be traveling to the Crowder Bash in Arkansas, where the Warriors were slated to play six games in three days starting on Friday. Beyond the Crowder Bash, the NJCAA suspension effects 14 more games for 10th-ranked Warriors (10-6) including home games with Ellsworth (Mar. 18), Central-Columbus (Mar. 22), NIACC (Mar. 22), Kirkwood (Mar. 24) and Iowa Western (Mar. 29).
The Iowa Western games, both regular-season regional contests, are likely to be made up at some point after April 3 as would two regional games at Southeastern the Warriors were scheduled to play on Mar. 25 barring any adjustments to the regular-season schedule by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Indian Hills currently would return to the diamond at Iowa Western for a regional doubleheader on Sunday, April 5.
Lindsay Diehl, in her second season as head coach of the Indian Hills softball team, communicated with her players. Most had left for the weekend with IHCC not scheduled to compete in Arkansas.
"I'm glad the NJCAA has decided to push pause and see how the next couple of weeks play out before making any major decisions," Diehl said. "We are allowed to keep practicing and working on things that are important. We will see what the months of April and May hold for Warrior softball and the rest of the NJCAA."
The suspension of play will also impact the next 11 games on the IHCC baseball schedule, including what was to be Tuesday's home opener for the Falcons against Iowa Central. Four-game series at Garden City, Kansas (Mar. 21-22) and at Marshalltown (Mar. 28-29) along with home dates against Kirkwood (Mar. 25) and Southeastern (April 1) will also not be played during the suspension period. The next scheduled games for the Indian Hills baseball team would be at Iowa Western on April 4.
The Indian Hills golf team will also have two tournaments affected by the suspension of play, the Lion Invitational hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce Mar. 23-24 and the Rockhurst Invitational in Kansas Mar. 30-31. The next scheduled tournament for the Warriors is currently the Prairie Dunes Collegiate in Hutchinson, Kansas April 6-7.
The Indian Hills men's and women's track and field programs have just one outdoor meet affected by the postponement, the Emporia State Spring Invitational Mar. 20-21. The Warriors would actually be the first IHCC team back in action baring any further suspension of play by either the NJCAA or NAIA with the Friends University Invitational in Wichita, Kansas currently scheduled for April 3-4.