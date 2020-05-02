OTTUMWA — The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced the locations for upcoming national tournaments. Formats changes have also been announced for all three national golf (DI, DII, DIII) tournaments, the DI and DII national softball tournaments and the DIII women’s basketball national tournament.
Indian Hills Community College qualified last spring for both the Division I national softball and men’s golf tournaments. Neither tournament was held this season as the spring sports season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NJCAA DI and DII softball committees approved a proposal to alter the national tournament format, reducing the number of fields used from four to two. The adjustment will add an additional day of competition to the 16-team double-elimination national tournament.
The altered bracket will allow greater opportunities to live stream national tournament games, increase recruiting opportunities for student-athletes, provide additional fields for pre-game warm-ups as well as batting practice and enhance the overall championship feel of the tournament. The 2021 NJCAA DI Softball Championship, which IHCC hopes to qualify for, will be held in Yuma, Arizona.
The NJCAA golf committees approved a proposal to allow a sixth player to substitute for any member of the team during postseason play. The proposal, adopted across all levels, can all teams to substitute the sixth players provided that the tournament director and/or NJCAA representative is notified of the substitution at least 10 minutes prior to that team members’ starting time.
Teams at national championships shall consist of a minimum of four players and a maximum of six players. The Division I tournament, where Indian Hills is hoping next season to win the program’s sixth national championship, is scheduled to return to Odessa, Texas.
All told, 16 different NJCAA sports received new championship locations over the course of the next several years. There were 14 states that received bids, including three bids awarded to Tyler, Texas.
The state of New York was awarded four bids, including a pair to Erie. There are a number of new locations that earned championship bids, including Oxford, Alabama which will play home to the Division I and Division II softball championships in alternating years from 2021-2024 starting with next spring’s Division II title. Should IHCC qualify in 2023 and 2024 for the national softball tournament, the Warriors would travel to Alabama.
The NJCAA previously awarded championships for the newly created Division II men’s and women’s soccer championships. The Division II men’s soccer tournament will be held next fall in Wichita, Kansas while the Division II national women’s soccer tournament will be held in Peachtree City, Georgia. The tournament sites will alternate in 2022.
In addition to the new championship bids, the NJCAA has made the decision to reissue NJCAA Championship host sites that were impacted from COVID-19 during the spring seasons of 2020. The championships that were impacted will now host the events in the spring of 2022 including the Division I national men’s golf tournament. The men’s and women’s outdoor track and field national meets will take place in Hutchinson, Kansas. The men’s and women’s indoor national track and field meet will be held in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The NJCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament will be held in 2021 in Tyler, Texas. Iowa also received an NJCAA national tournament as Council Bluffs will host the national wrestling tournament in 2022 and 2023, which could include wrestlers from the newly-established program at Indian Hills.