OTTUMWA — There will be no trip to Hutch for the Indian Hills men’s basketball team next month.
In fact, there will be no more completions in the 2019-20 calendar year for any remaining IHCC athletic program. The National Junior College Athletic Association made the official announcement on Monday that the remaining activities for winter and spring athletic programs across the country have been canceled, effectively bringing an end the intercollegiate athletic year in March to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Both the NJCAA Division I and II men’s and women’s national basketball tournaments, which were scheduled to begin on Monday, are officially canceled. The NJCAA had announced last week that the tournaments would be postponed until April with the second-seeded Indian Hills men’s basketball set to tip off Division I national tournament play on April 21 in Hutchinson, Kan.
Instead, the IHCC men’s basketball season will come to an end with a final record of 30-3. The Warriors end the season with a 13-game winning streak including a 72-58 victory over Southeastern in the Region XI championship game on Feb. 29 and a 92-65 win at home over Dawson in the NJCAA North Central District final on March 5 in what will prove to be the final game of the season for Indian Hills.
“I don’t think the news is surprising. With what is happening right now across the country, that was looking more and more likely over the past couple of days,” Indian Hills head men’s basketball coach Hank Plona said. “Now, it is an unfortunate reality.”
The announcement also brought a sudden end to the 2020 seasons for the IHCC softball, baseball, men’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field and trap shooting seasons. All competition including practices, regular season, postseason, and national championship play has been canceled, effective immediately.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO, said in a statement. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”
Regarding eligibility for spring sports, no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.
Along with the cancellation of competition, all recruiting — both on an off-campus — for all sports will be halted until April 15 with further evaluation to be assessed at that point in time.
The NJCAA will explore the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee.
Indian Hills announced on Sunday that the Tom Arnold Net Center, Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa and the Multipurpose Building in Centerville would be closed for public use until further notice.
The Indian Hills softball team, coming off a 42-18 season in Lindsay Diehl’s first year as head coach, was 10-6 after sweeping State Fair in a home-opening doubleheader on March 7 that proved to be the final two games of the season for the Warriors.
IHCC started the year and will finish the year ranked in the top 10 nationally, ranked 10th in the latest set poll released by the NJCAA. The Warriors returned several talented sophomores including Brooke Snider, who became IHCC’s all-time leading career home run hitter in the sweep of State Fair reaching 36 with a pair of homes against the Roadrunners, and Alexis Groet who become the only Warrior pitcher to record over 300 strikeouts in a single season as a freshman.
Both Snider and Groet are two of many Warrior sophomores that play on spring athletic teams that could pursue the option of playing at IHCC next season. The Indian Hills baseball team, the last athletic program to compete after splitting a doubleheader at DMACC last Friday, finishes the season with a record of 4-11.
The Warrior golf team placed second at the Grover Page Classic in Tennessee last week, the only tournament of the spring portion of the season for IHCC. Indian Hills had three All-Americans and placed 18th in men’s team points at the NJCAA National Indoor track and field championship meet, but did not have a chance to compete in an outdoor meet. The Warrior sports shooting team was scheduled to open 2020 by hosting Hawkeye Community College on April 3 at Ottumwa’s Izaak Walton League.