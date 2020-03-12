OTTUMWA — Uncharted territory.
That’s where the world of sports found itself on Thursday. Growing concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus forced cancellations and alterations for events ranging from high school to college to the professional ranks.
Both the NJCAA and NAIA announced action on Thursday in response to the coronavirus, tournaments that involved basketball teams from Indian Hills Community College and William Penn University. The NJCAA has postponed the Division I men’s basketball national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, until April 20 while the NAIA announced that all winter sports championship events, including the DI men’s and women’s national basketball tournaments, have been canceled.
“This is the hardest moment in my coaching career, telling my team that worked hard all year and earned a spot in the NAIA national tournament that the NAIA decided to cancel the tournament,” William Penn head women’s basketball coach Steve Williamson said. “It’s not fair to the players, especially our seven seniors.”
The William Penn women, seeded fifth in the Naismith Bracket, were scheduled to face fourth-seeded Loyola on Thursday, Mar. 19, in Billings, Montana. The William Penn men, seeded second in the Cramer Bracket of their national tournament, was scheduled to open against seventh-seeded Central Baptist that same night in Kansas City.
Instead, the Statesmen women end the season with a final record of 25-7, finishing second in both the Heart of American Athletic Conference regular-season standings and postseason tournament. The William Penn men, regular-season and tournament Heart champions, ends the year with a record of 30-3.
“It was a very emotional team meeting to end our season. There was a lot of anger and sadness in the room,” William Penn assistant men’s basketball coach Blake Sandquist said. “I feel for Dexter Hood, Darius Lasley, Dakota Quinn, Donte Scroggins and all of the seniors at NAIA schools who deserve the opportunity to finish their season in Kansas City.”
The NJCAA made the decision to postpone national championship events for the upcoming DI and DII men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. DIII men’s and women’s basketball championships, currently underway, will work with an expedited schedule that will conclude on Friday.
Originally scheduled to begin the week of March 16, the four upcoming national championship events – DI men, DI women, DII men, and DII women – will aim for a tentative start date of Monday, April 20.
“Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO, said. “We have two main objectives in this situation. First and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel, and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for.”
Start dates for each of the respective tournaments are tentative and the NJCAA will continue to follow all state and local mandates, restrictions, and regulations as it impacts its member institutions and national championship events. The DIII men’s and women’s national championships, currently underway, will cancel all consolation games and will move semifinal and championship games to Friday, Mar. 13.
“While the news is disappointing because we were so excited to play next week, I believe the NJCAA did the right thing by postponing the tournament,” IHCC head men’s basketball coach Hank Plona said. “The health situation is bigger than any one person, team, sport or event. We all need to follow the expert advice on how to protect ourselves from it.
“I’m very happy that the tournament is postponed and not canceled. Our team has become a family throughout the year and we are one family that is eager for another opportunity to play together on the court.”
The NCAA announced on Thursday that all remaining winter and spring championships have been canceled based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat. While the NJCAA has not made the same announcement for any winter or spring championships, head coach Lindsay Diehl did confirm on Thursday that the Indian Hills softball team will not be making the trip to Arkansas to play in the Crowder Bash, wiping out six games on the schedule to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s 2020 Boys State Basketball Tournament will play Friday’s games with spectator restrictions due to increasing concern of the spread and impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The consolations and finals set for Friday at Wells Fargo Arena will be played as currently scheduled. Only team members, game officials, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, limited credentialed media and select school spectators will be allowed inside the facility. Those spectators will be asked to leave the facility once their game is complete.
Other spectators and previously scheduled award recipients and visitors will not be permitted.