OTTUMWA — Ulysus Torres literally had to hit the ground running when he accepted the job as Indian Hills head women's soccer coach.
Torres was officially introduced as the program's sixth head coach on the team's media day, just three days before the team's first preseason match and nine days before the season-opening IHCC Classic. To say his first 24 hours on the job were something of a whirlwind would be an understatement.
"We're right into the swing of things," Torres said. "(Assistant) Coach (Tanon) Smith and the girls (were) working for a good week. I've heard nothing but positive feedback from himself and the ladies. Right now, it's just a matter of finding a way to insert myself into the mix and keep the train moving forward."
Torres inherits a team that will open the season ranked in the top 20, debuting at No. 17 in the NJCAA Division I women's national soccer poll for the second straight year. Indian Hills has won 85 of 109 matches over the past six seasons, reaching as high as No. 5 in the national rankings last season on the way to an 18-2 record that nearly earned the Warriors a second straight national tournament appearance.
"I know the girls have come from a background where they're playing some unreal futbol," Torres said. "I'm just looking to grow that, add a bit to that dynamic and continue to evolve the identity of Indian Hills women's soccer."
Torres and Smith have collaborated over the past week to help the players adjust to the sudden change of head coaches following the resignation of Anthony Longo, who guided IHCC through the current run of successful season after season. Indian Hills lost to just one team last season, splitting two regular-season contests with Iowa Western before losing a 5-4 thriller to the Reivers in the regional championship match.
Despite beating everyone else on their schedule, many by decisive margins, IHCC was denied an at-large berth in last fall's national tournament. Abbie Bailey, who made 18 starts as a true freshman last season as a true freshman, is one of several returning Warrior players that are setting their sights on leaving no doubt that Indian Hills belongs in the 2022 National Tournament field.
"We've all got it in our heads that we want to be in that tournament. It's something that's very important to all of us," Bailey said. "It opens a lot of opportunities for everyone to be in the national tournament. Being positive as a team is something that will really benefit us going forward. We have a good chance to beat Iowa Western, maybe even better than last year, due to how we carry ourselves. There's not as much pressure knowing what we're about to come up against. I feel like that has been in our favor."
The focus of making it back to the national tournament has helped ease the transition from Longo to Torres with Smith serving briefly in between as interim head coach. Indian Hills played to a draw in against Quincy University, 1-1, just three days after Torres arrived on campus to assume the role of head coach.
"Everyone worked hard in the offseason. We've all come back and we're really strong this year," Bailey said. "It's all brought us closer together this year. Our goal is to go far this season. There's no doubt."
