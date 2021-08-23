UNION, M. – The Indian Hills women's soccer squad not only won their season opener, but did so doing something the program hasn't done in almost two years.
Eight different players scored at least one of the 11 goals put in the net by No. 17 IHCC on Saturday, earning a convincing 11-0 win at East Central College on Saturday. The Warriors reached 11 goals for the first time since another 11-0 win, earning against Scott Community College on Sept. 18, 2019.
The Warriors controlled the season opener from start to finish following Hope Ward's goal just three minutes in. Indian Hills has now won seven consecutive season openers.
"The first game out is always interesting to see how the players react," stated IHCC head women's coach Anthony Longo. "They came out with the intensity we constantly talk about and got on the scoreboard early."
Ward's initial goal sparked an offensive outburst for the Warriors. Fellow sophomores Risa Ogasawara, Makayla Reed and Bailey Wiemann tallied the next four goals for the Warriors. Ogasawara and sophomore Georgie Lewis were credited with four of the first five assists on the day.
"Offensively it was good to see the sophomores step up and lead with early goals," Longo added. "We will rely heavily on sophomore leadership this year, and today showed they are up for the job."
Freshmen Elisabeth Plouy, Autumn Burland and Janette Ortiz-Chavez each added goals in the first 45 minutes as Indian Hills built a comfortable 8-0 margin at halftime. Lewis, Plouy, and Wiemann all tacked on scores in the second half as the Warriors ran away with the non-conference matchup.
Wiemann, the team's leading scorer from a season ago, tallied eight points on three goals and two assists to lead the team on Saturday. Ogasawara added five points as well as four points apiece from Lewis and Plouy.
Freshman Trisha Westphal played all 90 minutes in net to secure her first career shutout.
"Defensively we were very solid," Longo noted. "That's going to be one of our biggest strengths this year."
Originally scheduled to play Sunday afternoon, the Warriors' match vs. Jefferson College has been cancelled. Before hosting the IHCC Classic at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa Friday-Sunday, the Warriors will take on Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon starting at 3 p.m.