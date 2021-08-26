KANSAS CITY, MO – For the second consecutive match, the 17th-ranked Indian Hills women's soccer team used a barrage of goals to bury its opponent.
The Warriors defeated Metropolitan Community College 8-0 on Wednesday. Indian Hills improves to 2-0 on the year, winning the late addition to the schedule, while Metropolitan drops to 1-2.
Five different Warriors tallied a goal on Wednesday. Freshman Ikumi Okumura secured her first career hat trick while fellow IHCC freshman Autumn Burland added two goals in the win.
Trisha Westphal picked up her second-career shutout of the freshman's young career. The Warrior defense has continued its impressive run. In the team's last 15 victories, no opponent has scored more than one goal, a run that includes seven shutouts along the way.
"Defensively, we did a good job containing (Metropolitan)," IHCC head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo said. "Over the course of the match, we didn't let them create much."
Indian Hills struck first just six minutes into the match as Elisabeth Plouy put home an assist from Risa Ogasawara). The Warrior offense stalled until Okumura netted her first goal of the season on an assist from Bailey Wiemann in the 34th minute. Burland tacked on a goal just four minutes later as Indian Hills took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
Okumura sparked the offense out of the locker room with two goals in quick succession. Dare Kroeten found Okumura in the 54th minute while Wiemann tallied her fourth assist of the season on Okumura's third goal in the 58th minute.
The flurry of goals continued as Kroeten scored just one minute later from Hope Ward. After an own goal in the 68th minute, Burland scored her final goal of the day as sophomore Makayla Reed recorded the helper.
Through just two games, Ogasawara and Wiemann lead the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Women's Soccer leaderboard with four assists each. Wiemann ranks fourth nationally with 10 points overall.
The Warriors return to Ottumwa to host their first home matches of the season this weekend in the Indian Hills Classic, taking on Bryant and Stratton College in the first of three games that will be played Friday at Schafer Stadium starting at 10 a.m. After the IHCC women's game, the IHCC men's soccer team will take the field with the Ottumwa High School football team taking the gridiron that night for their season opener against Oskaloosa.
"We look forward to hosting two quality opponents this weekend," Longo added. "It will be two tough tests for us and we will get to see how we can step up and improve offensively."