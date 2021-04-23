EDDYVILLE — Thane Alexander can't really compare what it's like to run on the big blue oval at Drake Stadium to a night spent on the home track during the Ike Ryan Relays.
"I haven't had the chance to run at Drake Stadium yet," Alexander said after competing in the Ike Ryan Relays for the final time as a member of the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys track and field team. "I'm hoping to get the chance to run their next month at the state meet, but right now for me there's nothing better than running on this track at home. It's definitely the best place to run."
Alexander picked up a win in his final race of his final Ike Ryan Relays, crossing the finish line in 59.32 seconds. The EBF senior was one of only three runners the entire night to finish the race in less than minute, joining HLV Beau York and Lynnville-Sully's James Gruver, who battled for the Class B title with York beating Gruver to the stripe in 58 seconds flat.
"I was really hoping to make it to state last year in the 400 hurdles," Alexander said. "I think it would have given me an idea of what to work on facing the best in the state heading into this season. The main focus for me this year is to qualify for state in the 400 lows."
Several high school athletes pulled double duty on Thursday, competing in a regular-season high school meet after spending the day taking part in the 2021 Drake Relays. Mount Pleasant finished a successful day winning the Class A team title at the Ike Ryan Relays, scoring 125 points beating out Mediapolis by 31 for the top prize given out to the larger schools in attendance.
"I think it's a huge confidence boost to run well against schools like that," Alexander said. "It's nice to run against better competition. You've got guys out there that are pushing all the way to the end rather than just jumping out in front of everyone."
Fairfield and Davis County finished in a tie for third place as both area schools racked up 85 points, edging out Williamsburg by one in Class A. With their head coach, Brian Dunlap, watching on in Des Moines as a proud father of Fairfield girls Drake Relays qualifer Anna Dunlap, the Trojans secured wins in Eddyville as Aiden Lyons won the 100-meter dash in 11.7 seconds, securing Fairfield's lone event win.
Kenny Cronin picked up a pair of wins for Davis County, taking the two longest individual races edging Pekin senior Brady Millikin by five seconds with a winning run of 4:40.41 in the 1,600 meters after running well out in front of Williamsburg teammates Harrison Garber and Bryson Mumm to win the 3,200 meters in 10:18.8. Brody Humphrey, Mark Shirley, Carson Shively and Collin Batterson picked up the win for the Mustangs in the Class A 4x800 relay, posting a time of 8:44:37 that beat out Mount Pleasant by nearly 13 seconds.
"That is one tough relay to win," Shively said. "Even by the end of the meet, I'm still feeling it."
Brooks Moore picked up a win for EBF in the field, dominating the high jump as the only athlete to break 5-4. Moore would ultimately cross the bar at a height of 5-10, helping the Rockets finish sixth with 60 points.
"Having a home meet is very big for us. We compete here every single day," Alexander said. "It'll be nice to host our (Class 2A) state qualifying meet here (in May). We've had it here every single year I've been in high school. It's really nice. You don't have to drive anywhere. The bus ride can always hurt you causing your legs to tighten up on the way to a road meet. It's super-nice to not have to get on a bus with a trip to state on the line."
Pekin, who like Davis County will be back in Eddyville in May looking to qualify for state, finished seventh on Thursday in Class A with 37 points. Millikin's runner-up finish to Cronin in the 1,600 produced the most points in a single event for the Panthers in the meet.
In the smaller-school Class B division, Lynnville-Sully edged South Iowa Cedar League rival North Mahaska by just four points (116-112) for the team title. Cardinal finished third with 83 points, edging out HLV by five, with Griffin Greiner producing another successful night winning the 100 in 11.53 seconds, the 400 in 52.66 and the long jump with a leap of 20 feet and 10 inches.
Moravia and Sigourney took much different paths to finish in a tie for sixth place in Class B with 53 points apiece. Mason Moore went the distance to score wins for the Savages in the 1,600 meters (4:54:69) and the 3,200 meters (10:38.64) while the Mohawks earned a pair of relay wins, finishing the 4x200 in 1:36.97 and the 4x400 in 3:38.23 with Chace Hamilton holding off North Mahaska anchor Sean Knockel and HLV closer Garrett Westerdale down the stretch to win the night's final race.
Riley Hawkins added a win in the field for Moravia in the Class A high jump. Like Moore, Hawkins was able to secure the win by getting over the bar at 5-10 edging BGM's Jake Moel by just two inches.