Ottumwa plays for American Legion state tournament berth Saturday

Mitch Wood tips the cap during American Legion baseball action for Ottumwa's O.B. Nelson Post at Legion Memorial Field in Ottumwa.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — Three teams will battle Saturday for a trip to the Iowa American Legion state baseball tournament in Ottumwa.

O.B. Nelson Post No. 3 will host a three-team round-robin area tournament at Legion Memorial Field starting at 11 a.m. Swisher Post 671 and the Hiawatha Post 735 Warriors A will be facing the Ottumwa Legion baseball team as part of the one-day, three-game Area 4 tournament.

Swisher and Hiawatha will open the tournament playing the first game of the day at 11 a.m. Ottumwa's O.B. Nelson Post No. 3 then takes the field for the final two games, facing Hiawatha at 2 p.m. Ottumwa and Swisher close out the tournament at 5 p.m.

The area tournament title and trip to state will go to the team that can go 2-0 in the tournament. Should all three teams wind up going 1-1, tiebreakers will be used to decide the champion starting with fewest runs allowed.

Ottumwa is 5-2 on the season entering the tournament. The winning team will take part in the four-team Iowa American Legion State Baseball Tournament being held May 1-2 with state semifinal games being played on May 1 at Ames and Gilbert with the state championship game being play May 2 in Ames.

