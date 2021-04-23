OTTUMWA — Three teams will battle Saturday for a trip to the Iowa American Legion state baseball tournament in Ottumwa.
O.B. Nelson Post No. 3 will host a three-team round-robin area tournament at Legion Memorial Field starting at 11 a.m. Swisher Post 671 and the Hiawatha Post 735 Warriors A will be facing the Ottumwa Legion baseball team as part of the one-day, three-game Area 4 tournament.
Swisher and Hiawatha will open the tournament playing the first game of the day at 11 a.m. Ottumwa's O.B. Nelson Post No. 3 then takes the field for the final two games, facing Hiawatha at 2 p.m. Ottumwa and Swisher close out the tournament at 5 p.m.
The area tournament title and trip to state will go to the team that can go 2-0 in the tournament. Should all three teams wind up going 1-1, tiebreakers will be used to decide the champion starting with fewest runs allowed.
Ottumwa is 5-2 on the season entering the tournament. The winning team will take part in the four-team Iowa American Legion State Baseball Tournament being held May 1-2 with state semifinal games being played on May 1 at Ames and Gilbert with the state championship game being play May 2 in Ames.