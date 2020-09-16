OTTUMWA — The middle of September would normally mean the middle of a busy first month in the athletic calendar at Indian Hills Community College.
The fact that the middle of this September brought about the first competition for any IHCC team this year is a reminder that things are anything but normal.
Almost six months to the day that Indian Hills last competed in a sport before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the entire remaining slate of activities for the 2019-20 school year, the Warrior men’s and women’s cross-country teams officially kicked off what will be an unusual year of athletics for the college last Friday at the Grand View Viking Invitational. The IHCC men placed fifth with 134 points with an 18th-place run from freshman Nicholas O’Conner (28:15.8) leading the charge.
“Racing an eight-kilometer as our first meet for the men’s team is definitely not the ideal situation with a roster that’s made up of mostly freshmen,” IHCC head cross-country coach Brett Ewing said. “Nevertheless, our group was excited to get out there and race for the first time in six to seven months.”
Sophomore Ethan Mesenbrink placed 29th for the Warrior men in 28.40.1. Freshmen teammates Alex Danels (36th in 28:58.8), Colten Glosser (37th in 29:01.4) and Christopher Metz (41st in 29:06.6) helped IHCC hold off Graceland by 11 points for the top-five showing in the season debut.
“The goal going into the race was to have a minute spread from our first runner to our fifth runner,” added Ewing. “We ended up with a 51-second spread, which was really impressive.
“If we can continue to drop time and keep that close of a spread, this team could compete very well come October and November.”
Shiggo Shadin had the only top-20 run of the opening day for IHCC, leading the Warrior women with an 18th-place run of 22:09.1. The former Des Moines Hoover standout was making a return home, so to speak, running just a few miles from home on the DMACC course at Ankeny
“It was really impressive to see Shadin open the season running 62 seconds faster than her season opener a year ago,” said Ewing. “It’s also encouraging to see her just 23 seconds shy of her 5,000-meter personal best as well. That’s a testament to all the work she put in this summer.”
IHCC picked up notable performances from a pair of freshmen as Ottumwa native Monse Chapula, who debuted with a 29th-place finish in 23:31.5. Former Wayne High School standout Julie Granahan finished 44th in 24:53.0 while Oskaloosa native Addy Dykstra was 49th in 27:16.5.
“Our women competed very hard,” Ewing said. “We were a little too aggressive out of the gun, which likely hurt our ability to finish as strong as we’d like. But we’ll make those adjustments and be better next time out.”
Indian Hills is off until competed in Creston as a meet put on by Southwestern Community College on Sept. 25. It is currently one of just four regular-season meets on the schedule for the Warriors, including the Trent Smith Invitational in Mason City on Oct. 9 and a home invitational to be held on Oct. 16 at Cedar Creek Golf Course with both the Region XI (Nov. 1) and NJCAA Division I (Nov. 14) championship meets scheduled to be run in Fort Dodge.
“It feels pretty close to normal, to be honest,” Ewing said. “There are a few nuisances that we have to do differently, making sure we wear a mask when we’re in a building or making sure we’re keeping our distance when we’re warming up or in the weight room.
“We just need to make sure we’re not too relaxed. What we’re going through right now is serious. We just have to remember to make the right decisions and do the right things right now.”