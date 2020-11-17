OTTUMWA — The start of the 2020-21 girls basketball season at Ottumwa High School has been delayed until early December.
The school announced on Tuesday that, due to positive COVID-19 cases, Ottumwa High School will be pausing all girls' basketball team activities until Monday, Nov. 30. As a result, Ottumwa's scheduled Hall-of-Pride scrimmage at home with Knoxville on Thursday as well as the first four regular season games have been postponed with no makeup dates at this time.
Ottumwa already had the originally-scheduled season opener at Fort Madison on Nov. 23 called off with Fort Madison moving to virtual learning for the remainder of the month. After scheduling a new season-opener for the same night at Centerville, who also had a Nov. 20 season-opener at Fort Madison called off, that game was wiped out as Ottumwa will be going to virtual learning Nov. 23-24 due to a staff shortage that week.
Games that are impacted by Tuesday's announcement for the Ottumwa girls basketball team includes what was to be the team's current season opener on Nov. 30 at Mount Pleasant and the following night's game on Dec. 1 at Ankeny. Ottumwa's first two scheduled home games, Dec. 4 against Ames and Dec. 8 against Fairfield, have now also been postponed.
The Bulldog girls now are not scheduled to play their first game until hosting Des Moines East on Dec. 8 in what is also scheduled to be the team's first CIML Metro conference contest of the season.
"It's going to be an unusual year. Who we play, where we play and when we play may change every week," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBurg said. "As a coaching staff, we just have to make the right calls and make sure we keep the kids in the right frame of mind with things changing constantly. I think this is a good group of kids that I think can handle a season like this that's going to have a lot of adaptability to it."
At the moment, there are only two high school boys basketball scrimmages, two scheduled dates for Evans Middle School basketball and a middle school wrestling meet at Centerville left on the Ottumwa activities calendar for the rest of November. Presently, the first night of regular-season winter activities scheduled for Ottumwa High School athletics is Dec. 1 when the Bulldog boys and girls bowling team makes up a home meet with Southeast Polk and Davis County at Champion Bowl starting at 2:30 p.m. Also that night, the Ottumwa High School wrestling team is scheduled to open the season at Davis County starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Ottumwa High School boys basketball team is still scheduled to open its season on Dec. 1 as well. The Bulldogs are still scheduled to play at Ankeny that night and are still scheduled to host Ames on Dec. 4. The scheduled game at home on Dec. 8 against Fairfield has been postponed with the hope of rescheduling the varsity doubleheader later this season.
The Ottumwa boys high school swimming team already has had its scheduled season opener at West Des Moines Valley on Dec. 3 postponed with Valley moving to virtual learning during that period. The Bulldog swimmers are currently scheduled to open their season at home against Centerville and Oskaloosa on Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m.