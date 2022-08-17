OHS golfers second in Alliance opener

OTTUMWA — The name of the conference may be different.
Ottumwa, however, found themselves battling familiar foes on Tuesday at the Bright Grandview Golf Club. The Bulldog boys golf team fired a 333 to wrap up the first four dates on their 2022 schedule, finishing second to Des Moines Roosevelt during the first of two full rounds in the new Iowa Alliance Conference tournament pitting OHS against their former CIML Metro rivals from the Des Moines Public Schools.
The Iowa Alliance divided up the 11 schools into two separate conference tournaments with Ottumwa competing against Des Moines East, Roosevelt, Lincoln, North and Hoover. Marshalltown leads the five-team portion of the Iowa Alliance tournament by two shots over Ames after posting a 329 in the opening round of the north division portion of the tournament on Tuesday at the Fort Dodge Country Club.
The second half of the south division of the Iowa Alliance Conference tournament will be held at A.H. Blank Golf Course on Sept. 27. When Ottumwa arrives, they'll be trying to make up a 14-shot deficit against Des Moines Roosevelt as the Roughriders posted a 319 on Tuesday led by an even-par 70 fired by Tony Song.
Logan Storto led Ottumwa with a career-best round of 79, putting sophomore in position to challenge for all-conference honors next month. Chase Thompson added a round of 83 for the Bulldogs while Matthew Mitchell posted an 85, edging OHS sophomore teammate Dominick Rath by a single stroke on Tuesday.
"We've improved each round that we've played so far," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "I'm proud of the guys for hanging in there after three straight rounds in the rain. They are exhausted, but they continued to battle."
Stephen Brinegar posted a round of 93 for Ottumwa while Bryan Coulter rounded out the conference tournament opener with a round of 98. The Bulldog golf team will now have three weeks off before resuming the regular season hosting the Ottumwa Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
"We're getting a much-needed three weeks off to work on our games," Creamer said.
