OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District is seeking to hire a girls wrestling coach for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
According to Ottumwa Activities Director Scott Maas, the number of girls participating in wrestling has grown in recent years. Ottumwa has seen girls participating in the sport since 2010. In recent years, approximately 80 girls across the state have participated in wrestling. During that time, four girls have qualified for the state wrestling tournament, two from Ottumwa, including Megan Black in 2011 and Jasmine Luedtke in 2021. Luedtke is the only freshman girl to qualify for the state tournament.
“We want to give our girls every opportunity to compete at a high level,” Maas said.
While girls wrestling is not a sanctioned sport in Iowa at this time, Maas feels it is only a matter of time before the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union adds it.
"We are excited to add a head girls wrestling coach to our staff,” said Maas. "Ottumwa wants to have a great program beginning in year one, whenever that may be."
Interested applicants can apply on the district website.