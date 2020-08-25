OHS softball tryouts Friday and Saturday

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School softball team will be holding tryouts on both Friday and Saturday at Huston Field.
Tryouts will take place on Friday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. Saturday's session of tryouts will start at 10 a.m. The Saturday session will conclude at noon.
All athletes trying out need to attend both sessions. To tryout, a student will need to sign up in the activities office at whichever school the student attends.
Those planning to tryout are asked to arrive early to ensure plenty of time each day to register and check in for the tryouts. Players are strongly encouraged to bring their own equipment, if possible.
Bats will be provided for those players that do not have a personal one. Players are also reminded to bring their own water bottle.
Parents and guardians may attend the tryouts, but need to maintain a safe social distance. Contact OHS head softball coach Mandi Moore at mandi.moore@ottumwaschools.com for more information or with any questions on the softball tryouts.