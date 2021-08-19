OTTUMWA — Mike McWilliams, the head coach of the Ottumwa High School swimming program for 42 years, passed on Thursday morning at the age of 80.
The 2020 Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association hall of fame inductee graduated Ottumwa High School in 1959, returning to the school five years later to become a teacher and coach.
“Basically from when I was 9 years old until I graduated, he was my coach,” current Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said of McWilliams. “He’s made just a huge impact here. No matter where I go, someone always asks me about him.”
McWilliams was inducted into the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association hall of fame Saturday at the 2020 state meet at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City, becoming just the 14th coach so honored.
From 1964 to 2006, McWilliams was one of the best coaches in the state. He coached Jeff Bratten to two state championships in 2003, kept his team in the hunt for team titles, and had so many swimmers earn All-American honors “that I had to quit counting,” he said.
But maybe his proudest accomplishment is what breathes life into the current Ottumwa program.
“We were really one of the first to have a lot of kids from other towns besides Ottumwa, like Pella, Oskaloosa and Fairfield, and we had All-Americans from all four of those towns,” he said. “We even had some swimmers from Albia and Bloomfield. I hate to see kids left out.”
The indoor pool at The Beach, where the Bulldogs compete and where several all-time great OHS swimmers are honored on the school and pool record board, was named in his honor in September of 2019.
“I worry a little bit that I’m not dead yet, but I suppose time will take care of that,” he chuckled at the time. “But it’s been really gratifying. It’s been wonderful to see the kids come back.
“The kids I coached, they all were good listeners. You never know what a freshman is going to be like when he becomes a senior, but anyone can swim fast if they know enough.”
Memorial services will be held at Reece Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ottumwa A-Club for the swim team, the Food Bank of Southern Iowa or to the donor’s choice.