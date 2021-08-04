OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School announced on Wednesday plans to establish an athletic hall-of-fame recognizing former athletes as well as any former or current coaches that represented the school at high level within their program.
Community members and alumni are invited to nominate former athletes and former or current coaches or administrators. Nominations for 2021 are due by Sept. 3.
There will be a selection committee tasked with choosing the individuals that will be inducted into the hall-of-fame annually. Those persons will be honored during Homecoming week each fall.
To be considered, athletes must be out of high school for a minimum of five years. Induction includes all-state selections, state championships won, school records held, athletic accomplishments after high school, and conference championships.
Criteria for induction of coaches/administrators includes number of years served as a coach/administrator at OHS, state and conference championships, career record, and overall impact on Ottumwa athletics. Please submit one form per nomination.
The link to submit nominees can be found on the school district's website (www.ottumwaschools.com) under OHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Links for submissions can also be found through the district's social media channels.