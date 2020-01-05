OHS to host weight room open house

OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Schools will host an Open House to give the Ottumwa community an opportunity to see the updated Ottumwa High School weight room on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 4-5 p.m. in the OHS weight room.
Generous donations from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation and the Ottumwa Athletic Club, combined with district funds to make this project possible. OHS last updated their weight room in 2002 when state-of-the-art elevated platforms were installed.
The updated facility now features zones with different colored flooring, allowing three students to use each weight rack zone simultaneously. There are also six new pieces of equipment, new bumper plates and hand weights.
“Our space is now better utilized, which is vital considering the high number of students in the room at a time,” said Scott Maas, Athletic Director.
The public is asked to use the Union Street parking lot and enter through door No. 8.