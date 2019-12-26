OHS weight room receives facelift

Student athletes work out inside the Ottumwa High School weight room as part of the Ottumwa Bulldogs Strength And Conditioning program this past June. This past summer, 165 students signed up to participate in summer weight lifting. Now, students will be able to take advantage of the updated facility that now features zones with different colored flooring, allowing three students to use each weight rack zone simultaneously with many new features that will allow for better use of the space, including storage attachments on the weight machines.