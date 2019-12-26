OHS weight room receives facelift

OTTUMWA — The weight room at Ottumwa High School has received a facelift thanks to support from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation and the Ottumwa Athletic Club.
Funding from the Legacy Foundation and A-Club was combined with district funds to support the project.
“Our space is now better utilized, which is vital considering the high number of students in the room at a time,” said Scott Maas, Ottumwa High School Athletic Director.
OHS last updated their weight room in 2002 when state-of-the-art elevated platforms were installed. The updated facility now features zones with different colored flooring, allowing three students to use each weight rack zone simultaneously.
Many new features allow for better use of the space, including storage attachments on the weight machines. The weight room is the most highly utilized space in the school with a physical conditioning course offered seven periods each day.
The room is also used after school and throughout the summer. This past summer, 165 students signed up to participate in summer weight lifting.
Upgrades to the space include:
● New flooring to replace the old platforms.
● Seven new 45 pound bars.
● Bumper plates (28-45s, 28-25s, and 28-10s).
● Dumbbells and dumbbell racks (5-125 pounds).
● Four Ham-Glute machines.
● Two Lat Pulldown machines.
● Combo stack pulley machine.
● Storage attachments for bars, chains, belts and bands.
● Seven bar rotation attachments.
● Seven reverse bar hook attachments.
● Seven hex bars (7).
The district moved the older dumbbells into the OHS fitness center. The weight room flooring is now located at Evans Middle School to enhance their existing fitness space in the gym balcony.
“The room looks great and is much more user friendly,” said Maas.