MEN'S SOCCER

Southeastern at Indian Hills, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Southeastern at Indian Hills, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Chariton at Centerville, 4:15 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Davis County, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Fort Madison, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Centerville at Chariton, 4:15 p.m.

Davis County at Mount Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Madison at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

Mount Pleasant Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Indianola Indian Relays, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

DeWitt Invitational at Clarke, 4:30 p.m.

Mediapolis Bullette Relays, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Van Buren County Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Plaine Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Oskaloosa at Ottumwa, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you