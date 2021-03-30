MEN'S SOCCER
Southeastern at Indian Hills, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Southeastern at Indian Hills, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Chariton at Centerville, 4:15 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Davis County, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fort Madison, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Centerville at Chariton, 4:15 p.m.
Davis County at Mount Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Madison at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Mount Pleasant Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Indianola Indian Relays, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
DeWitt Invitational at Clarke, 4:30 p.m.
Mediapolis Bullette Relays, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Van Buren County Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Plaine Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Oskaloosa at Ottumwa, 7 p.m.