COLLEGE GOLF

Butler Spring Invitational at Indianapolis, Indiana (Highland Country Club), 9 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Iowa Alliance Conference south division tournament at Des Moines (Bright Grandview Golf Course), 10 a.m.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Chariton and Oskaloosa at Centerville (Appanoose Country Club), 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ottumwa at Pella Christian, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Centerville at Pella Christian, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fort Madison at Davis County, 4:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

Centerville Early Bird Meet, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Falcon Relays at West Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Plaine Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Pella Christian Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

PCM at Sigourney, 5 p.m.

