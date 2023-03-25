COLLEGE GOLF
Butler Spring Invitational at Indianapolis, Indiana (Highland Country Club), 9 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Iowa Alliance Conference south division tournament at Des Moines (Bright Grandview Golf Course), 10 a.m.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Chariton and Oskaloosa at Centerville (Appanoose Country Club), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottumwa at Pella Christian, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Centerville at Pella Christian, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fort Madison at Davis County, 4:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Centerville Early Bird Meet, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Falcon Relays at West Burlington, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Plaine Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Pella Christian Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
PCM at Sigourney, 5 p.m.
