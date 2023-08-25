PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Johnston Invitational, 8 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Albia Tournament, 9 a.m.

Central Lee Tournament, 9 a.m.

Grinnell Tournament, 9 a.m.

West Branch Tournament, 9 a.m.

West Marshall Tournament, 9:50 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Indian Hills vs. Hill at Odessa, Texas (Odessa Invitational), 11 a.m.

Indian Hills vs. New Mexico Military Institute at Odessa, Texas (Odessa Invitational), 3 p.m.

ON TAP SUNDAY

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Indian Hills at Jefferson, 11 a.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Indian Hills at Jefferson, 1 p.m.

ON TAP MONDAY

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Albia Invitational (Albia Country Club), 4:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Keota at Pekin, 5:30 p.m. 

