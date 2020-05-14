OTTUMWA — Even if there’s one more chance to run together with their Ottumwa High School teammates, Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch are up for it.
As a result, the state championship-winning sisters are continuing to train with an eye on at least one last run with Carollin Mellin and Meghan Coulter. Last spring, the four friends made history together, winning the Class 4A girls 4x800 relay state championship posting one of the best times in Iowa high school state track and field history.
The four had hoped to make even more history this year with an entire season of goals, from a winning run at the Drake Relays to a successful defense of their state title as well as a run at the state’s all-time record 4x800 time. Unfortunately, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic led the cancelation of the 2020 Iowa High School track and field season just two weeks after practices had begun back in March.
While Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch still have college track and field to look forward to, starting next spring as members of the Iowa Hawkeye women’s program, there may still be one last run the two can make with Mellin and Coulter. The four are hoping to run in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals this summer with hopes of taking care of some unfinished business on the track.
“We talked about competing in it throughout the school year. After seeing some kids from Iowa go last year, we were definitely thinking about it,” Alli Bookin-Nosbisch said. “When our season got canceled, we definitely felt like it was something we really wanted to do at that point. We know we can do more than we’ve done already.
“We were all pretty heartbroken when we heard the news we wouldn’t have a season, but it also fueled our fire to go to nationals,” Grace Bookin-Nosbisch added. “It’s a chance to go out there and show everyone that we’ve been putting in the work and we’ve grown from last year.”
Last year’s state-winning time of 9:13.85 was the eighth-best ever run by a 4x800 relay team in Iowa girls track and field history. It’s also a time that easily meets the qualifying standards for the 2020 New Balance Nationals, which requires a team to post a 9:25 either in the 2019 or 2020 outdoor seasons.
“I think it was the day we found out that our season was canceled that Grace texted our group chat with all the information about the New Balance meet,” Coulter said. “I instantly jumped up and called my family and asked them if it would be something they’d be willing to go to. All of our families immediately got on board because they know how much it would mean to us.”
The New Balance Nationals is currently scheduled to be held July 16-19 at Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. The meet has already had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic having already rescheduled the meet exactly one month from the usual date of the third weekend in June.
Event organizers cautioned that these dates remain tentative depending on the trajectory of the pandemic, local guidelines and rules about holding large gatherings. The meet could still be rescheduled until later in the summer, or even moved from North Carolina to an area in the country that has not been impacted as much by the coronavirus.
“Going to the national meet would be a nice ending for us,” All Bookin-Nosbisch said. “Yeah, we got our entire season taken away from us. If we could go nationals and still break the state record (9:09.09), that would put a smile on all of our faces.”
Like so many around the world, Alli and Grace have had to adapt to a lot of changes to every day life happening in an instant. The Ottumwa track and field teams were outside practicing at Schafer Stadium the Wednesday after the Dickinson Relays had been held in Cedar Falls when the next scheduled meet for both OHS teams, the Iowa State Indoor, was called off due to the coronavirus.
The following Sunday came the news that all school and school-related activities would be canceled for the next four weeks in response to the pandemic. That cancelation would extend for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, leaving the sisters without days filled with classes and evenings spent competing on the track for OHS.
“For me, it’s hard to believe that my senior year is already over,” All Bookin-Nosbisch said. “It’s crazy to think about it being over at the end of April or even standing here now in the middle of May. It’s been different than what I expected a few months back, but we’re trying to keep positive.
“Even without the six weeks we would have had to run with our teammates, knowing we would have the chance to continue to work out kept us going. When you look at the circumstances and realize that it could be a lot worse, you just try and take advantage of what we do have.”
All four members of the Ottumwa 4x800 state championship team have continued running regiments, staying in shape with the hope that there might still be opportunities to compete together this summer. Besides the New Balance Nationals, there is still a possibility that the Drake Relays could be rescheduled giving the team perhaps one last chance to bring home championship flags from Drake Stadium.
The Iowa Track Coaches Association President Jared Fletcher has also openly mentioned hosting an “all-comers” type of open track and field meet on July 11 at Northview Middle School in Ankeny. Even Mike Jay, the legendary voice of the Iowa High School track and field meet, has mentioned putting together a meet this summer for Iowa High School track and field athletes that would provide an opportunity for the Bulldogs to potentially come together one last time in 2020.
“Without a doubt, we’d love another chance to compete with our teammates,” Grace Bookin-Nosbisch said. “It’s crazy to think right now that we might have only one more meet, but to have more than one more chance at this point would be a blessing.”
In the meantime, both the only sisters to win state titles in Ottumwa girls track and field history are finding new ways to spend the additional free time that has come without having a day full of classes to attend. Besides continuing to run, keeping up with school work and even working at South Hy-Vee, the two have also found new hobbies at home to fill out their days.
“I found a bunch of paint in our basement, so I started painting designs on a bunch of cardboard boxes,” Alli Bookin-Nosbisch said. “They’re not very good, because I’m not very creative, but it gave me something to do.
“I always liked seeing the healthy snacks you could make on social media, so I started making some of those things,” Grace Bookin-Nosbisch added. “There were a lot of late nights where we didn’t have anything to do, so we just decided to bake. We’ve gotten into making brownies and cookies with chick peas in them. It sounds kind of gross, but they’re actually really good.”