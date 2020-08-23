OTTUMWA — As he stood on the gridiron at Schafer Stadium decked out head to toe in red and white, Kie Glosser was as happy as anyone to be waiting on the morning of Ottumwa's annual football media day for individual and team pictures to be taken.
"I didn't think this was going to happen," Glosser said. "But, here we are."
It's a feeling all high school football teams across Iowa share as the 2020 season gets underway amid an ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has already wiped out all high school activities this past spring and has postponed football seasons ranging from high schools in other states to the scheduled Big Ten season. While teams like the Iowa Hawkeyes have to hope they can return to the gridiron next spring, Ottumwa is gearing up for at least six games at this point including Friday's season opener at Burlington and a playoff game on Oct. 16.
The Bulldogs are grateful for whatever they get, especially Glosser. The senior hasn't played a high school sport since wrapping up his junior year on the basketball floor last February in the Class 4A substate semifinals at Iowa City West. When Ottumwa kicks off the season Friday at Burlington, it will be exactly six months for Glosser since walking off the court for the final time last season just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled all school and school-related activities.
"I had hope that we'd get back and be able to have a football season," Glosser said. "There's always doubt that one person would get it (COVID-19) and we'd never be able to practice again, but here we are."
Trae Swartz, who earned all-state honors for that junior season on the hardwood, is back in a Bulldog football uniform after being injured in the third game of Ottumwa's 2019 campaign. The starting tight end joins Glosser as one of 15 OHS seniors hoping to not endure the same fate as the OHS seniors of 2020, who had several activities canceled when the pandemic hit last spring.
"I'm ready for this year. The first three years of high school really blew by," Swartz said. "Hopefully, we can get all our games in and get a chance to see what we can really do."
Like Swartz, fellow senior Adam Denniston is looking for a healthy return to the gridiron after suffering an injury. Denniston's injury, however, is much more recent suffering a dislocated kneecap in late June during Ottumwa's abbreviated baseball season.
Denniston was back in full uniform at media day and back running the starting offense for the Bulldogs at quarterback. How that knee holds up could be a huge key for Ottumwa's potential success in 2020 after throwing for 722 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
"I'd say my knee is about 90 percent right now," Denniston said. "I just got done with physical therapy. I've been working to get it to be as strong as I can get it so it doesn't happen again.
"I hit physical therapy pretty hard after it happened and I continued to hit the weight room pretty hard. I haven't really felt anything. It still feels pretty good and hasn't really messed with anything in terms of preparing for the season."
Ottumwa took a step in the right direction last year, scoring a second straight season-opening win over Burlington while doing so even more impressively last fall with a 47-21 road triumph over the Grayhounds. The Bulldogs were competitive in losses to Marshalltown (26-14) and Mason City (28-17) and earned a thrilling 37-34 win on a late field goal against Des Moines East on Senior Night at Schafer Stadium, a game that would prove to be even more significant as the last OHS activity of the regular school year with track and soccer being wiped out in the spring.
This year, with 15 returning seniors, second-year head coach Brian Goodvin feels Ottumwa can take another step in the right direction. The Bulldogs return to Burlington, head to Oskaloosa and have three straight home games currently scheduled with the hope of potentially earning at least one more game at Schafer Stadium on Oct. 16 for the opening round of the playoffs.
Everything, however, is truly up in the air. Besides trying to navigate this season safely, hoping not to lose any games due to an outbreak of COVID-19, Ottumwa has left weeks three and four open on the current schedule in case the Bulldogs can jump in as a replacement for any other team that has to drop out of any scheduled games.
To say the least, the Bulldogs will have to adjust on the fly to a new normal, at least for this season.
"The seniors have stepped up in terms of installing things and allowed us to pick right back up where we left off last season," Goodvin said. "Defense is going well. We've got a newcomer in Christian Lopez that has been a pleasant surprise at center, stepping in where Tanner Holman thrived last season.
"The backfield is pretty much the same. The defensive backs are back and getting better every day. We haven't really talked a lot about the playoffs. That's a little ways down the road. Our main focus again this year is taking it one play at a time. Playoff football is a lot of plays away."