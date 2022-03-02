OTTUMWA — Sign-ups for upcoming Ottumwa Little League baseball season will continue this week. All signups are done online at ottumwalittleleague.org. Any registrations after Mar. 7 will be charged a $15 late fee.
Try-outs for the upcoming season will be held at the Ottumwa High School rubber gymnasium. All players, with the exception of Super Peewee, are required to go through a tryout. Teams will be redrafted this year.
Try-outs for Pee-wee players (ages 7-8) will be held on Monday, Mar. 7. Try-outs for Minors (ages 9-10) will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 8. Try-outs for Majors (ages 11-12) will be held on Wednesday, Mar 9. All try-outs will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For those unable to make it to one of those nights, there will be a make-up try-out session on Thursday, Mar. 10.
The annual Little League draft and league fundraiser will be held on Friday, Mar. 11. Ottumwa Little League will also be announcing dates online for a donation drop-off day, fundamental training and first-aid training sessions both being held on separate days at Hagglund Fields (the former National Fields located behind the Bridge View Center) and a field clean-up day for all three Ottumwa Little League diamonds.
Opening Day for Ottumwa Little League will be held on Saturday, Apr. 23. Ceremonies will be held this year at Hagglund Fields.