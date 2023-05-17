OTTUMWA — Neither Cooper Derby nor Ella Allar would have been surprised to hear someone else's name called on Tuesday.
"We have a lot of great athletes here in Ottumwa," Derby said. "I was surprised to hear my name called."
Derby was announced as Ottumwa High School's Outstanding Senior Male Athlete on Tuesday at the 2023 Ottumwa A-Club Athletic Awards ceremony moments after Allar was announced as the winner of the OHS Outstanding Senior Female Athlete honor. Olivia Coram, Madelyn Houk, Mya Lemonds, Mallory Morgan and Jordan Pauls were nominated for the outstanding female athlete award while Gael Batres, Mason Farrington, Jannis Frankie, Luke Graeve, Cason Palm, Tanner Schark, Abaya Selema and Carter Thompson were outstanding male athlete finalists.
"I'm very honored to receive this award. Those guys that were nominated have challenged me every step of the way," Derby said. "I'm very proud of all my teammates and I'm very proud for winning this award."
Allar follows in the footsteps of former volleyball and softball teammates Addison Ransom and Anne Guest, two of the last three winners of the OHS Outstanding Female Athlete award. Allar has earned all-conference honors both in volleyball, track and softball over her four years as a Bulldog student athlete.
"It's a really big honor, especially considering all of the coaches that are recognizing all of the great athletes here," Allar said. "I think it's really cool to have my name up there with a lot of people that I know. I used to see that list of names up in the hallway and I used to think that could be me one day. It feels really good that my name is actually going to be up there."
Derby went home with two awards from the annual A-Club banquet, joining Delilah Subsin as the inaugural winners of the Weight Room MVP awards. Derby produced the top score on the leaderboard ranking the accumulative athletic score for a Bulldog male athlete received for the results in key performance indicators including bench, squat, hang clean, broad jump, vertical jump, 10-yard dash and pro agility.
"Coming in to my freshman year, I was 120 pounds. I'm up to 220 now," Derby said. "(Coach) Luke Goemaat has helped me with my speed and my strength a lot. There's a lot of valuable things I've picked up. I could see the improvement in my performance happen almost immediately."
That improvement in the weight room has led Derby to become one of Ottumwa's most versatile athletes, becoming an all-district linebacker with a team-leading 91.5 tackles defensively while gaining 251 yards on 64 carries as a running back scoring four of Ottumwa's 26 rushing touchdowns last season earning a selection to the Iowa Shrine Bowl and a chance to sign to play football next season at Graceland University.
Derby also showed his athletic versatility with the Ottumwa track and field team. Besides competing in the shot put and discus throws, Derby also ran in relay races including sprinting in the 4x100 relay during the spring.
"I think my explosiveness has been where I've improved the most," Derby said. "On the football field, I've really seen a lot of improvement from the strength and conditioning work I've put in."
Ottumwa High School girls bowling coach Doug Techel was honored on Tuesday as the recipient of the Dan Staggs Award, established in honor of the former OHS high school tennis coach and physical education teacher. Techel has guided the Bulldog bowling program to 23 consecutive state tournaments, including 10 state championships.
"I knew Dan personally. I went to church with he and and his wife, Carol. They lived down the street from me on North View for awhile," Techel said. "Dan was very passionate about his sports that he coached just like I am with the bowling program. This is something I'll cherish for several years."
Other awards given out on Tuesday included the Bernstein Memorial Scholarship being awarded to Graeve while Landon Platten received the Bernie Saggua Award. Ottumwa A-Club president Sonja Larkin received the Gene Schultz Volunteer Award while Andrew Woodard and Elliott Oil/BP was given the Howard Eslinger Award.
