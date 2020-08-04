OTTUMWA — The sixth-annual Ottumwa A-Club golf tournament will be held on Friday at Fox Run Golf Course. All proceeds from the four-person, best-position event will directly benefit the athletic programs of Ottumwa Community Schools.
Jaime Thomas, president of the Ottumwa A-Club, hopes to have nearly 30 teams that will compete in the tournament. Those interested in taking part in the tournament can contact Thomas at 641-799-1940 or contact Ottumwa High School athletic and activities director Scott Maas by calling at 641-683-4444 (ext. 77574) or via e-mail at scott.maas@ottumwaschools.com.
"It's really become one of the largest fundraisers that we have each year," Thomas said. "We want our kids to participate in every athletic program they want to. It's important for kids to build that sense of team. It teaches them hard work. Being part of a team provides a lot of benefits to students."
The A-Club golf outing was initially postponed this past May, when a number of activities were cancelled including all spring athletic and school-related activities. There will be social distancing guidelines posted with those in attendance asked to adhere to the guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"We're going to do everything we can to keep everyone safe while trying to raise as much money for our students as possible," Thomas said.