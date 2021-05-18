OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School athletes were the star of the show at the Ottumwa "A" Club banquet inside the Ottumwa High School auditorium Monday evening.

COVID-19 removed the aforementioned banquet piece of the event, but for Bulldog athletes, their teammates and families, the night had plenty of news to chew on.

A masked audience watched as Boy's Tennis Coach and soon-to-be Ottumwa Principal Mark Hanson called each sport to the stage, listing some of the biggest accomplishments of each team's respective season.

Later on, Bulldogs Athletic Director Scott Maas presented a majority of the individual scholarships and awards to the best of the best in Ottumwa athletics over the last year.

Here's a run-through of the awards and scholarships:

Bernstein Memorial Scholarship

The Bernstein Memorial Scholarship was given to a student athlete who might not be in the spotlight like others, but displayed consistency on and off the field and was regarded as a good teammate.

Winner- Matt Graeve

Jeremy Allen Scholarship

This $1000 scholarship went to a Ottumwa baseball or football player who showed sportsmanship, as well as a nonviolent and non-confrontational approach to the opponents they might have faced.

Winner- Trae Swartz

10.Bernie Saggau Award

The Bernie Saggau Award is named after longtime ISHAA president

The award is given to a student athlete who shows patriotic spirit, strong values and character, honesty and sportsmanship.

Over in Moravia, senior Chace Hamilton was awarded the Bernie Saggau Award.

Ottumwa Winner- Brayden Songer

11. E Wayne Cooley Award

The recipient of the E Wayne Cooley Award is awarded to an athlete known by their peers as being one of the most elite athletes in the school.

Winner- Anne Guest

12.Dan Staggs Award

Physical education instructor Joe Curran received the Dan Staggs Award, given to a current or former OHS coach or staff member.

Curran gave a peace sign before he left the stage, to the crowd's audible delight.

13.Gene Schultz Volunteer Award

Jamie and Judy Thomas were winners of the Gene Schultz Volunteer Award, given to a community member who gave their time toward the "A" club and general facility set up.

14. Howard Eslinger Award

The Howard Eslinger Award is given to someone who works as a proud partner of the "A" club. The award is named after the founding father of the "A" club.

Winner- Tom Keck

15. Hicks Award

The Hicks Award is given to the most elite boy and girl athlete, voted on by each coach at Ottumwa High School.

Boy Winner (Tie)- Joe Hammer and Maxwell Thomason

Girl Winner- Emma Weilbrenner

Matt Belinson can be reached at mbelinson@ottumwacourier.com.

