Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.