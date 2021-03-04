OTTUMWA — It has been an unconventional season of archery for the Ottumwa Bulldogs.
The Bulldog archers competed in a shortened six-tournament season with a variety of formats and added precautions. Over 60 students in grades 4-12 from across the district participated in another successful season which culminates with the virtual Iowa Open Tournament and Iowa State Tournament being held on Sunday.
Nicholas Palen and Riley Tomlin will compete Sunday representing Seton Catholic while Kelsie Swallow will represent Liberty Elementary School this weekend. Simon Marble will represent Horace Mann Elementary in the state archery competition.
Representing Evans Middle School this weekend at state will be Alyssa Adams, Karter Bankson, Kiley Bankson, Kaleb Barnett, Marquez Briggs, Heaven Colyer, Dallas Fisk, Arrielle Griffin, Fernando Guerrero-Chapula, Jakobe Hall, Isabella Hoffman, Ashlyn Hough, Alondra Huisinga, Waulfret Morales, Sullivan Person, Talise Plate, Dawna Rupe, Jaedyn Rupe, EmmaJean Sherwood, Brynn Small, Nicholas Swope, Austin Westmoreland and John Winchell VI.
Ottumwa High School archers competing at state include Annette Barrios, Braylen Benedict, Skyeler Benedict, Tristen Ebelsheiser, Makenzie Fischer, Samantha Fluegge, Sophia Fuller, Jolie Grothe, Joshua Johnson, Dalton Maas, Matthew Martsching, Caleb Norman, Maliah Salter, Morgan Saner, Hunter Seals and Michael Wailes.
Athletes at all levels showed tremendous growth throughout the season, ensuring the continuation of a strong archery program. Ottumwa High School finished second as a team in block target competing at Cardinal's home invitational tournament on Jan. 9 with Jeffery Shauman and Seals each placing first while Aaron Reyman placed second indivudally.
In 3D, the OHS team earned first-place with Shauman also placing first. The Evans Middle School team brought home a second-place finish from Cardinal in block and a third place finish in 3D targets with Huisinga placing second in block target archery. In the elementary division, Swallow placed second for her block performance.
Ottumwa participated in a virtual block tournament hosted by the Washington archery program on Jan. 17. Seals and Shauman both earned first-place rankings.
At the Iowa Winter Games, hosted by Ottumwa on Jan. 23, the OHS team finished first in block with individual medals going to Shauman (first place), Braylen Benedict (second place), Aaron Reyman (third place) and Seals (third place). Ottumwa High School also took first place in 3D competition with medals going to Shauman (first place), Ebelsheiser (second), Reyman (third) and Fuller (third).
Evans Middle School finished first in block and second in 3D archery at the Iowa Games competition. Huisinga brought home a first-place medals in both blocks and 3D while Kiley Bankson placed third in block target competition.
At the elementary level, Simon Marble took home first place in block. Swallow placed second in block and third in 3D.
The Ottumwa Tournament on Feb. 2 saw OHS take home first-place team medals for block and 3D. Individual block medals went to Barrios (first place), Seals (second place) and Ebelheiser (second place) while 3D medalists included Seals (first), Benedict (second) and Ebelheiser (second).
The Evans Middle School team placed first in block and second in 3D. Block medalists included Huisinga (first), Bankson (second), Fernando Guerrero-Chapula (second) and Mason Winchell (third). Huisinga also earned third-place in 3D.
Competing in the Mike Davis Memorial Tournament hosted by Cardinal on Feb. 13, Ottumwa High School took home a second-place team medal in block while the Evans Middle School team took home third in both block and 3D archery. Liberty Elementary took home third place in 3D archery.
Individual medalists included first place for Huisinga and second place for Swallow in 3D archery.
In the last regular-season tournament, South Tama hosted Ottumwa for a dual on Feb. 20. Ottumwa finished strong, earning many high placements and personal bests for many archers.
Ottumwa High School outscored South Tama in both block and 3D. Evans Middle School earned second place for block competition and first place for 3D while Liberty Elementary earned second place in 3D archery.
Leading scorers for OHS on block included Morgan Saner (first), Seals (third), and Ebelheiser (third). Ottumwa swept up the top three rankings in 3D archery with first-place finishes from Wailes and Fischer, second-place showings from Ebelheiser and Fuller and third place going to Maas as well as Seals.
Top scorers for Evans Middle School in block compeition were Huisinga (first), Person (second) and Bankson (third). Top spots for middle school 3D were earned by Huisinga (first), Bankson (second) and Guerrero-Chapula (second).
Top recognition in the elementary division went to Swallow for finishing second place in block targets, Marcus Turrado for a second-place finish in 3D archery and Manuel Ramierez for second place in block and third place in 3D. Besides the great showings, Ottumwa archers had to endure a season that required new levels of determination, focus and flexibility in order to compete in the middle of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.