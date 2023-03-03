OTTUMWA — Cliff Tucker can't wait for this weekend.
"I'm ready for Saturday. I'm ready to see how we compete with everyone else in the state and hopefully, bring home the hardware," said the head coach of the Ottumwa archery program.
There will be 18 Ottumwa High School archers, 21 archers representing Evans Middle School and the six archers that will be representing multiple elementary schools this weekend at the Iowa State Archery Tournament in Des Moines. That makes 45 archers that will be competing in block and 3D target competitions at the Jacobson Exhibition Center on Saturday and Sunday.
"You never know what kind of season you'll wind up," Tucker said. "Our middle school archery team started out really strong. Our high school struggled a little bit, but every week the numbers were coming up. Every week, all of the kids were improving. That's all you can ask."
The Ottumwa state-bound archers received an official sendoff on Thursday night prior to practice at Liberty Elementary School. The archers from Ottumwa will be part of a field that includes an estimated 2,220 students representing 125 schools across Iowa, including many other area programs, to compete on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in the largest youth archery tournament in the state.
"Hopefully, the pressure doesn't get to the kids and they can still throw up the big numbers," Tucker said. "At our local tournaments, the most targets we shoot at is 25. There will 50 up there, so there will be 100 kids on the line during the block competition.
"We usually shoot two or three set of 3D. There's five up there. You're looking at 70 archers on the line. The pressure is there just because it's state. I've seen kids pass out, throw up, you see it all. The ones that have been there know what to expect, but the kids competing in it for the first time are going to be a nervous wreck, but the good thing is they keep coming back and get more and more used to the surroundings."
Ottumwa has brought home multiple team and individual titles throughout the course of the regular season, carrying plenty of confidence heading into the state tournament. Over 90 students began the year competing for the archery teams with nearly 90 sticking with the sport throughout the season.
"You'll have an older sibling that picks up the sport, then a younger sibling that the love of the sport passes down to," Tucker said. "You'll see cousins come in and they bring their friends. Our numbers have never really dropped. We either stay consistent or we grow. The popularity of the sport is growing. We'll almost have to add another night of practice if our program grows any more."
Sisters Kelsie and Allison Swallow will be two of the 21 archers competing for Evans Middle School this weekend. Both have high expectations for where the team can finish at state.
"I feel like we can place in the top 10, possibly even the top five," Kelsie Swallow said. "Working together has been a big key for our success. It's all about the right mindset. If you're having a bad day, don't let that affect your weekend.
"We just work hard and put our best effort into getting better," Allison Swallow added. "You just have to keep moving forward and don't worry about any of the distractions going on around you. You can't let a bad arrow hurt you."
Besides giving each other confidence and being there for each other, the Swallows have also pushed each other throughout the course of the season by trying to produce the best score in each competition. Their sibling rivalry led to a 1-2 finish between the sisters during 3D competition at the Eddyville tournament last month where Kelsie edged Allison for first place among all middle school archers.
"We have our rivalries out there. We like to be the one to walk away saying I was the one to win today," Allison Swallow said. "It's definitely competitive. We compete with each other and we have fun when we compete.
"It's becoming neck and neck this year," Kelsie Swallow added. "I was in the lead for quite a bit, but she's catching up on me. I've got to push myself harder."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.