OTTUMWA - While not as big of a wipe out, another round of winter weather has forced another round of postponements and cancellations for several events. Ottumwa High School has pulled out of several weekend tournaments as well as postponed Friday's CIML Metro girls and boys basketball games with Des Moines Roosevelt back to February.
Most area teams moved prep basketball games scheduled for Friday up to Thursday to avoid a later postponement. As of press time, a few area prep wrestling tournaments and prep basketball games are scheduled to be played on Saturday.
Below is a list of known events that have been pushed back, with makeup dates if available:
Friday’s events
• Des Moines Roosevelt at Ottumwa girls and boys basketball. Rescheduled for Feb. 6.
• Davis County at EBF girls basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 27.
• Davis County at EBF boys basketball. Rescheduled for Jan. 20.
Saturday’s events
• Centerville's Big Red Invitational wrestling tournament has been canceled.
• The Ottumwa boys swimming team will not be traveling to the Burlington Grayhound Invitational. The meet has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 20.
• The Ottumwa archery team will not be traveling to Atlantic.
• Fairfield bowling meet with Davis County at Flamingo Lanes has been postponed. No reschedule date announced.
• The Hudson Invitational and Independence junior varsity prep wrestling tournaments, featuring Sigourney-Keota in both, have been cancelled.
• Sigourney-Keota's bowling meet at Keokuk County Bowl with Norwalk has been postponed. No reschedule date available.