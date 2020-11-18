OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Area United State Bowling Congress (USBC) Association held their 2020 award banquet last Saturday night at Hotel Ottumwa. The ceremony included three inductees into the Ottumwa Association's Hall of Fame as well recognizing other stellar performers in the area. Dot Maudlin serves as the Association Manger along with President David (Chopper) Laumeyer.
The 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees included Evelyn Littlejohn, Mark Lewis, and Jason (Jake) Maher. Littlejohn who began bowling nearly 50 years ago has also served as President of the local 600 Club, a club designated for bowlers who have recorded a 600 series or above. Littlejohn began bowling at the prodding of her sister-in-law. "I recently made the remark that I'll never make it into the Ottumwa area Hall of Fame," noted Littlejohn. "Soon after, my son from Florida called and told me that I was going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, much to my surprise."
Mark Lewis, also inducted into the Hall of Fame, served on the Ottumwa Bowling Association Board of Directors for 14 years, including serving as the President during the 2001-2002 season. Lewis bowled six games of 300, including five of those during the 2014-2015 season.
Jason (Jake) Maher who comes from a bowling family, began bowling after high school. Participating in several national and state tournaments, Maher rolled three games of 300, six games of 299, three series of 800 plus, and seven games with 11 consecutive strikes.
The Association also recognized the men's and women's Bowlers of the Year. On the men's side, the association recognized Robert (Bob) Guiter; high game 235, high series 532, Jack Guiter; high game 254, high series 660, Duane (Duey) Wilbanks; high game 300, high series 765, and Dylan Clark; high game 286, high series 738. The women recognized included Rosezelma Funk; high game 200, high series 471, Deb Baker; high game 208, high series 543, Maddison Saner; high game 250, high series 598, and Lisa Guest; high game 248, high series 698.
The Ottumwa association also recognized long time association member Elsie Harder who passed away last October at the age of 100 years. Harder was sanctioned as in a bowling league in 1938, the first lady to be sanctioned in Iowa. The final year Harder bowled in a league was 2018 before injuries ended participation in her passion.