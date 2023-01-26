OTTUMWA — Ottumwa seniors Katie Shewry and Emily Lord signed their respective letters of intent this week to compete in collegiate athletics next season.
Shewry signed her letter of intent on Tuesday to play softball at William Penn University at the Ottumwa High School activities and athletic offices. Lord signed her letter of intent at the Hellyer Student Life Center on Wednesday to run cross-country at Indian Hills Community College.
Lord reached her personal best for the Ottumwa girls cross-country team during the Iowa Alliance Conference meet, finishing 28th overall in 22:45.2. The finish helped the Bulldogs place fourth in the conference in the meet with 119 total points.
The Warrior program have earned multiple individual postseason honors in each of the last six seasons dating back to 2017. The Indian Hills women placed third overall at the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I cross-country Region XI championship for the third consecutive season.
Shewry has participated in softball for 13 years and will study nursing while at William Penn University. Besides playing outfield and second base during nine years of travel softball and four years for Ottumwa High School, Shewry has also been on two mission trips to South Carolina to help with flood damage and Kentucky to help with tornado damage.
Shewry, who has completed her B.N.A. through Indian Hills, has also completed silver cord hours and has been on the National Honor Society for the past two years including one year as NHS secretary. Other academic accomplishments for Shewry includes being on the student council for seven years, the Testram Sorority for four years (one year as secretary) and has been on the honor roll throughout all of middle school and high school.
